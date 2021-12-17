Lindsay Lohan Allegedly Unrecognizable After Going Overboard On Plastic Surgeries, Anonymous Source Warns

Is Lindsay Lohan planning to splurge on a laundry list of cosmetic surgeries before her wedding day? One tabloid claims Lohan has big plans for her wedding look. Here’s what we know about Lohan’s upcoming “surgical overhaul”.

‘Bullheaded Bridezilla’ Lindsay Lohan Schedules More ‘Nips And Tucks’?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Lindsay Lohan wants to look her best for her big day, and she knows just the surgeries to make it happen. While fans have known Lohan to go under the knife occasionally, she plans to go all-out for her wedding to financier Bader Shammas. “Lindsay is very insecure and just can’t stop herself,” an insider dishes to the tabloid. “She plans to get more procedures on both her face and body!”

While the magazine admits that a representative for Lohan has denied the rumors, the tipster goes on. “She swears she’s got the best doctors and the results will look natural. She has talked about getting a butt lift and tummy treatment to get the best fit in her wedding dress!” the snitch reveals. “She’s also a Botox fan and plans to get filler for the lines around her lips. She’s convinced that despite the bad reviews of her past procedures, she will look perfect for her wedding!”

Lindsay Lohan Planning ‘Surgical Overhaul’ For Her Wedding Day?

This story seems extremely unlikely. First of all, it’s hard to take the word of a magazine that relentlessly mocks the person it is reporting on. Furthermore, the outlet even admitted that Lohan’s representatives have dismissed the story. If the magazine is taking the word of some anonymous “insider” over the word of Lohan’s official representatives, that’s a major red flag.

But say this story is true — even though all signs point to it being false — Lohan is allowed to do whatever she wants. If she wants to get more work done, it’s her money and her body. It isn’t any of this tabloid’s business what work Lohan is or isn’t planning to get done.

Other Plastic Surgery Stories From The Tabloid

This isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has mocked a celebrity for getting cosmetic work done. Earlier in 2021, the magazine reported Cher was planning to celebrate her birthday was a lot of plastic surgery. Then the publication alleged Chrissy Teigen was getting a “disturbingly swollen face” from cosmetic fillers. And more recently, the tabloid claimed Leah Remini was unrecognizable after getting a “ton of cosmetic enhancements.” Obviously, the Enquirer has it out for any celebrity who has gotten plastic surgery in the past.

Our Top Picks For Holiday Deals

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift