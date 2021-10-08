Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Entertainment·Celebs

Lil Nas X Played Up ‘Gay Image’ For Fame?

Lil Nas X is the most famous gay rapper in history, but rumors claim the ‘Montero’ rapper has been lying about his identity.

By Brianna Morton
October 8, 2021
Lil Nas X wears a white and blue dress on the red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

A gossip blog recently questioned if rapper Lil Nas X had played up his “gay image for clout and fame.” The 22-year-old star recently celebrated the release of his first album, Montero, but now some, including this site and a little-known comedian, claim he came out in an attempt to cash in on a gay image, but he and his team are now working on updating his image. We investigated the story and can explain what’s really going on. 

Lil Nas X “No Longer” Gay?

MediaTakeOut ran an article with the incredibly laid-back title “EXPLOSIVE: Rapper Lil Nas X Is ‘NO LONGER’ Gay!!” Since coming out in summer 2019, Lil Nas X, real name Montero Hill, has become possibly the most famous openly gay rapper in history, the site noted. 

Now that legacy has apparently been abandoned, it continued, now that the rapper “may no longer wish to identify as ‘gay.’” In fact, the site insisted that he and his team are actively working to change his image into one of a “straight man.” Lil Nas X supposedly gave fans a sneak peek at his “new identity” over the weekend when he tweeted, “this gay [expletive] was fun at first. i miss [expletive] now,” with the second expletive being a coarse term for female genitalia. 

MTO News went on to claim that there have “long been rumors around music circles” that Lil Nas X is actually bisexual and prefers women, but that he “played up his ‘gay’ image for clout and fame.” Bizarrely, the site also included a VLAD TV YouTube video of comedian TK Kirkland spouting off a similar theory that Lil Nas X is secretly straight, but decided to pretend to be gay in order to achieve greater fame. 

Comedian Sounds Off On Theory

Kirkland who does not appear to know Lil Nas X personally or professionally, and probably has never even met the younger, more successful man. At first, Kirkland appeared in the video to be joking about Lil Nas X’s sexuality and laughs as he spouts the ridiculous theory. Then the video takes an uncomfortable turn at the end when Kirkland’s laughter dries up and he seriously states that because Lil Nas does not act “effeminate,” then he’s not really gay. 

What’s Really Going On

Of course this rumor is total nonsense. Excluding the eye-rollingly absurd theory from a little known “comedian,” whose views on what constitutes as “gay” deserves a place in a museum for antiquated, out of date, and overwhelmingly wrong opinions, the only “evidence” of Lil Nas X’s alleged change in identity comes from a single tweet from the rapper, where he’s clearly joking. Literally, eight minutes after sending the original tweet, he retweeted it with this tongue-in-cheek comment, “nevermind he texted back.” 

This isn’t the first time MTO News has written an outlandish story about Lil Nas X’s identity. Last year, after the rapper dressed up as one of his idols, Nicki Minaj, for Halloween, the site ran a story claiming he’d come out as transgender. Clearly this site doesn’t know how costumes, or jokes, work. 

More Trending News

Tony Bennett’s Wife Gives Update About Husband’s Health
Alfred Molina Net Worth: How The Dynamic Actor Made His Millions
Ariel Winter Looks Unrecognizable With Stunning New Hair Color
Kelly Clarkson Ex Brandon Blackstock Refusing To Leave Montana Ranch Following Ruling
Britney Spears Really Retiring From The Stage Amid Conservatorship Battle?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.