Dubious Source Says Liev Schreiber Apparently Given Ultimatum To Propose Or Break Up By Longtime Girlfriend

Is Liev Schreiber under pressure to propose? One tabloid claims the Ray Donovan actor’s girlfriend is getting impatient. Let’s check in on the longtime couple.

Taylor Neisen Gives Liev Schreiber An Ultimatum?

This week, Star reports Liev Schreiber has been dating Taylor Neisen for five years, but the former beauty queen wants a sign that they’re moving in the right direction. “She is more traditional,” an insider confesses. “She wants to start a family with him, but only if they make things official first.” But sources say Schreiber doesn’t see the need. The actor famously dated Naomi Watts for 11 years and had two children together, but they never tied the knot.

RELATED: Dubious Insider Says Jennifer Lopez Apparently Ruining Ben Affleck Wedding, Supposedly $1 Million Over Budget

“Liev still isn’t sold on the idea, but at the same time, he doesn’t want to lose Taylor,” the tipster laments. “They’ve built something very special together. Even his children want to see him walk down the aisle. She’s given him a lot to think about.”

Liev Schreiber Under Pressure To Propose?

There is absolutely zero evidence to back up this story, and the outlet’s anonymous “insider” simply doesn’t cut it. First of all, how in the world would this source be getting this information? Claiming to know both Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber’s personal feelings would be outlandish enough. But then the tipster boldly claims to know what Schreiber’s children want. We simply aren’t falling for that.

Furthermore, we aren’t seeing a relationship in need of a wedding ring. Despite spending five strong years together, Schreiber and Neisen still look as loved-up as ever in recent photos. Earlier this month, Schreiber’s ex Naomi Watts posted a photo of Neisen and her daughter captioned “#modern family.” Apparently, things are so solid between Schreiber and Neisen that she’s already been accepted into the family.

And in more recent news, Schreiber and Neisen have been spending the last week on a romantic Italian getaway. The couple has been spotted on boat rides, attending fancy parties, and strolling through Venice streets. Clearly, the couple isn’t in some kind of marriage stalemate, and they are simply enjoying each other’s company the same way they have for the last five years.

More Ultimatum Gossip From The Tabloid

Of course, we’ve seen this schtick from Star before. Last year, the rag reported James Brolin told Barbra Streisand to choose their dogs or him. Then the magazine claimed Taylor Swift was urging Joe Alwyn to propose before it’s too late. And most recently, the outlet alleged Lucy Boynton threatened to breakup with Rami Malek if he didn’t propose. Obviously, Star doesn’t really have the inside scoop on any famous relationships.

Similar Stories From Suggest