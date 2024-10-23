leopard-mauls-picnickers-who-taunted-it-in-chilling-viral-video

A leopard attacked a group of picnickers in the South Forest Division Range of Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Three people were reportedly injured and hospitalized following a leopard attack, which was partially caught on a now-viral video.

8 persons hurt in leopard attacks in 3 areas of MP's Shahdol district in last 2 days. On Sunday, 3 persons, including a police ASI and a woman were critically wounded in leopard attack at Shobha Ghat picnic spot. It's video is viral. @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/KvewDsTP8g — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) October 21, 2024

In central India’s Madhya Pradesh, a group of people excitedly retrieved their smartphones for a photo op after spotting a leopard in the nearby woods. Some members of the group even attempted to entice the wild animal to come closer, teasing it from a distance, per the Indian Express.

In just a few moments, the leopard delivered exactly what the teasers wanted.

The Picnickers Flee in Terror From a Leopard They Teased Just Moments Before

The predator charged at full speed towards them, turning their laughter into cowering yelps.

The group of teasers attempts to scatter and run. However, the apex predator is simply too graceful and cunning. Effortlessly, the wild animal pushes one of the cowering men to the ground, sending his hat flying.

The leopard then proceeds to toy with the man as he screams in horror. Meanwhile, his friends look on, helpless.

Eventually, the group manages to ward the beast off, leaving the injured man lying on the ground, breathless.

The group was reportedly there for a picnic when an attack occurred, resulting in three individuals being injured and hospitalized. The specific severity of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The Internet Reacts to the Shocking Video of a Man Getting Mauled by a Leopard

However, denizens of the internet aren’t being too kind to the man mauled in the viral video. Many seem to believe he paid the price by snatching a leopard by the tail, as it were.

“😂 why am I not feeling bad 😂,” one onlooker commented under an Instagram post of the footage. “Satisfaction level📈,” another onlooker added. “Clear instructions not to tease animals, now enjoy the bite ..😂😂,” a third person wrote.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised visitors to avoid the woods in that area and exercise caution in the nearby park. They warn it is home to numerous dangerous wildlife, according to the Indian Express.