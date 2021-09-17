Leonardo DiCaprio Orders Girlfriend Not To Visit Him On Set, Give Him ‘A Break’?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone seem to model the perfect relationship, but between his star power and infamous bachelorhood, there’s a lot of talk about what’s really going on behind closed doors. About a year ago, one outlet claimed DiCaprio and Morrone’s relationship had come to a screeching halt after a petty disagreement. Today Gossip Cop is looking back on the story to see where the duo currently stands.

Leonardo DiCaprio Tells Girlfriend To Stay Away?

A year ago, the Star alleged Leonardo DiCaprio felt smothered by his longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone and needed a break. Apparently, while DiCaprio filmed Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma, he urged Morrone to keep her distance. The tabloid quoted an unnamed insider for the story, who noted that DiCaprio had “lines to memorize” and didn’t want Morrone to visit and distract him on set.

On the other hand, Morrone reportedly didn’t understand DiCaprio’s decision, although she “reluctantly agreed” to hang back in Los Angeles. The outlet reported that it was difficult for Morrone “knowing Leo doesn’t want her around.” Since Morrone had Daisy Jones & the Six filmings to keep her busy, the duo was “effectively on a break,” the tabloid leaked.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone On A Break?

This story from Star was entirely fiction, as Gossip Cop previously proved. While it claimed DiCaprio and Morrone were taking a break from each other, the pair was actually spotted together on a beach date. Also, DiCaprio and Morrone have dated for years. During their time together, both have filmed and produced several projects. It’s not likely they would have to take a break just so DiCaprio could memorize the script.

DiCaprio and Morrone appear to still be in a happy relationship, too. The pair was spotted at the U.S. Open only a few days ago, alongside a long list of other high-profile celebrities. Regardless of how often she ends up on his sets, it’s obvious that they’re still together and happy now.

