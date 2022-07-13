Rumor Says Leonardo DiCaprio Supposedly Got Caught Flirting With Model At Club

Is Leonardo DiCaprio searching for his next girlfriend? One tabloid claims the Revenant actor was on the prowl in New York City last month. Here’s that latest gossip about DiCaprio’s notorious playboy ways.

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Caught’ Flirting?

This week, New Idea reports Leonardo DiCaprio is getting close to supermodel Gigi Hadid. Apparently, the pair were spotted “partying close together” at the launch of an exclusive club in New York City last month. And even though DiCaprio is assumed to still be dating Camila Morrone, sources say he couldn’t help but turn on the charm for Hadid.

“They’ve known each other for years,” an insider explains. “Of course, they were catching up and he was flirting… that’s who Leo is! He was definitely enamored by Gigi.” And on a final note, the article reminds readers that this isn’t the first time DiCaprio was caught partying with Hadid. Back in 2019, DiCaprio was spotted on a wild night out with Hadid, her sister Bella, and model Kendall Jenner.

DiCaprio ‘Getting Cozy’ With Gigi Hadid?

This report is pretty misleading. While it’s true Hadid and DiCaprio were spotted at the same event, we have no reason to believe the actor was acting inappropriately. First of all, the event was highly exclusive. We’re sure that none of the celebrities and socialites in attendance are dishing any details about the night to this random tabloid.

Furthermore, what’s so newsworthy about a friendly conversation? It’s clear DiCaprio and Hadid know each other since they were indeed spotted partying together back in 2019, so we’d expect the actor to say hello if he crossed paths with the model. And only a few days later, DiCaprio was spotted back with Camila Morrone to celebrate the Fourth of July. The magazine was pretty transparent in its efforts to implicate DiCaprio in some sleazy behavior, but there just isn’t any evidence to support its story.

The Tabloids On Leonardo DiCaprio

Since DiCaprio has never publicly dated anyone over the age of 25, he’s an easy target for these kinds of stories. For example, back in October Woman’s Day claimed DiCaprio dumped Morrone and was “back on the hunt.” Then Life & Style reported DiCaprio was distancing himself from Morrone because she was getting too old. And back in 2018, New Idea alleged DiCaprio was trying to steal Margot Robbie from her husband. Obviously, the tabloids have a set narrative when it comes to DiCaprio, and stories about him rarely deviate from these playboy themes.

