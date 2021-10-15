Leonardo DiCaprio Caught Flirting With Other Women, ‘Back On The Hunt’ After Possible Breakup?

Have Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone called it quits? One tabloid claims the Titanic star is on the hunt for a new woman. Here’s what we know about the actor’s relationship status.

Leonardo DiCaprio Chatting Up ‘Blond Beauties’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports that Leonardo DiCaprio looks ready to start a new romance. While DiCaprio has been with model Camila Morrone since 2017, she was “nowhere to be seen” as DiCaprio was spotted talking to, and even hugging, some unnamed women outside of a club late at night. The tabloid speculates that DiCaprio was actually exchanging numbers with the women before they parted ways. While DiCaprio and Morrone haven’t confirmed their split, the magazine notes that the couple hasn’t been seen together since early September.

Leonardo DiCaprio Splits From Camila Morrone?

After looking into the story, we found it shallow and purely speculative. We don’t have any context for the photos of DiCaprio and the unknown women, and none of his observed actions crossed any lines. It’s totally possible that the entire encounter was between friends and nothing more. And since the tabloid has no more insight than us, there’s no reason to sound any alarms about DiCaprio jumping ship from his relationship with Morrone.

Besides, DiCaprio and Morrone were photographed on a date night just last weekend. The couple have been laying low for the entirety of their relationship, but it’s clear they’re still together. Morrone and DiCaprio keep their lives extremely private, so it’s not uncommon for the couple to go weeks without anyone seeing them, let alone together. And since Morrone just announced that they’ve commenced filming her highly anticipated Amazon Prime show, Daisy Jones and the Six, it’s no wonder things have slowed down a bit for her and DiCaprio.

The Tabloid On Leonardo DiCaprio

Besides, we’d never believe a word Woman’s Day prints about Leonardo DiCaprio. Last year, the tabloid insisted Morrone was pregnant. Of course, the whole story was bogus since Morrone and DiCaprio don’t have any children. The outlet also alleged DiCaprio was getting flirty with his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Margaret Qualley. There was no more truth to that rumor than this latest one. And more recently, the publication reported DiCaprio had proposed to Morrone on her birthday this year. Of course, no news of an engagement followed. Clearly, Woman’s Day can’t be trusted when it comes to DiCaprio and his love life.