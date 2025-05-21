Legendary Singer Retires After 70-Year Career, Performs Final Concert

It’s the end of an era—legendary singer Johnny Mathis officially retires after being in the music business for 70 years. The longtime singer performed his last show at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood, New Jersey, over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

According to Advocate, the 89-year-old singer retires just a few months after his team announced the end of his touring days.

“It’s with sincere regret that, due to Mr. Mathis’ age and memory issues, which have accelerated, we are announcing his retirement from touring and live concerts,” the Mathis team’s message reads.

The singer’s final concerts occurred in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Shippewana, Indiana, Santa Rosa, California, and Englewood, New Jersey.

Mathis, who is known as one of the best-selling recording artists of the 20th century, began his career in the 1950s and released his debut album in 1956. Among his biggest hits are “Wonderful! Wonderful!,” “Chances Are,” and “Wild Is the Wind.”

Over the years, Mathis has released 103 studio albums, three live albums, and 30 compilation albums, totaling 106 albums.

The legendary singer also won one Grammy Award and one Ella Award from the Society of Singers, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Gold Medal of the Academy of Achievement. He has also been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Great American Songbook Hall of Fame, and America’s Pop Music Hall of Fame.

Mathis has received several Grammy nominations, including Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Traditional Pop Performance.

The Singer Retires After Years of Making The Road His ‘Home’

During an interview with The New York Times, Mathis spoke about his love for touring and being on the road.

“The road is my home,” he explained. “I carry my best friends with me. We work together, play together. I have no other life.”

However, he also admitted that he sometimes felt uncomfortable while onstage performing. “I hate it,” he pointed out. “But it’s something I’ll have to do all my life. I don’t know how to do anything else.”

“There are moments when the emotion comes out,” he added. “And I get absolutely carried away, and I know that this is right, this is wonderful.”