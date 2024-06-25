Law Enforcement Says ‘Multiple People’ Should Be Charged in Matthew Perry’s Death

Famed Actor Matthew Perry’s death was indeed sudden, sending shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Perry’s cause of death was initially thought to be a drowning incident. He was found face down in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

But after an autopsy, the L.A. Medical Examiner found that Perry had been heavily sedated by ketamine. And now the authorities are looking for more information about his death.

Authorities Nearing Decision on Matthew Perry’s Death

“A law enforcement investigative source tells PEOPLE its investigation into Matthew Perry’s ketamine death is “nearing its conclusion” and police believe “multiple people” should be charged,” PEOPLE wrote.

“The source says the U.S. Attorney’s Office will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to press charges.”

Charlie Sheen Ex-Wife Questioned By Police

One of the people who authorities have questioned about Perry’s tragic passing is Brooke Mueller. She is the ex-wife of former Two and a Half Men star, Charli Sheen. Law enforcement is looking into her relationship with the late actor during his sobriety journey.

“Charlie Sheen‘s ex-wife and actress Brooke Mueller has been questioned “multiple” times by cops related to the criminal investigation into Matthew Perry‘s death, In Touch can exclusively confirm,” In Touch reports.

“The Witchouse star, 46, wasn’t present at the sober living residence she was staying at when cops arrived with a search warrant in May. A source said she was out exercising at the time but was “completely cooperative” when she returned.”

‘Friends’ Star Gets Candid About Fallen Actor

Perry tragically passed away in October 2023. the star actor appeared in several hit productions such as The Odd Couple reboot, Cougar Town, and The Good Wife. However, he is most known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s sitcom, Friends.

It has been over seven months since his passing, but tributes are still pouring in about the late actor. Actress Courteney Cox, who was his Friends co-star, reminisced about the “huge heart,” of the late actor in a recent interview.

“I think he’s one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny. He’s genuinely [got] a huge heart. [He] obviously struggled,” Cox said of Perry.

The actress also added that Perry still “visits her a lot” posthumously.

“He visits me a lot if we believe in that,” she added. “I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that are…I think they guide us.” Cox added that she senses that Perry’s spirit is “around for sure.”