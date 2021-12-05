Latest Tiger Woods Rumor: Golfer Allegedly Miserable And Unlikely To Return To Golf Due To Pain

Is Tiger Woods secretly planning to retire from golf? One tabloid claims the pro’s return to the field has all been for show. Here’s what we know about Wood’s recovery.

Tiger Woods ‘Tanks’ Hopes Of Golfing Comeback?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Tiger Woods may not return to the sport that made him famous. While Woods was seen swinging away in new photographs, sources say his competition days are behind him. Nine months after sustaining multiple serious injuries in a car wreck, the golfer reportedly is still dealing with intense pain.

“He’s in bad shape and has pain all the time, even though he tried to mask it to the public,” an insider tells the tabloid. “He’s still going through grueling physical therapy and working on his game on his private course in Florida. But every time he takes a few swings, he suffers for it the rest of the day.” And the source confides that Woods is having trouble accepting the reality of his situation. “Tiger doesn’t want to face the facts that he’ll never be the same again,” the tipster explains. “The chronic pain is making his life a misery.”

Tiger Woods May Never Compete Again?

This story is extremely unlikely. While it’s true Woods took some time away from the green to recover from his injuries, he seems to have made a miraculous recovery. There’s absolutely no evidence to suggest Woods is in any crippling pain, and it certainly doesn’t seem like he’s retiring from competitive golf. In fact, some golf experts speculate he could compete again in the very near future.

According to recent reports, the PNC is holding a spot open for Woods should he choose to compete later this month. Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee even speculated he’d compete alongside his son at the PNC. “Not a doubt in my mind that Tiger is playing the PNC,” said Chamblee. Nevertheless, anything is possible. If Woods decides to retire from competitive golf, that’s entirely his choice. But given golf experts’ opinions on the matter, his return is certain — it’s just a matter of when.

The Tabloid On Tiger Woods

We know better than to trust anything the National Enquirer says about Woods. Following his car crash, the tabloid was quick to cast doubt on his sobriety. In fact, the magazine said Woods was “tormented” and on a “slippery slope” to relapse given his previous addiction to pain killers. Then the magazine also speculated Woods suffered brain damage as a result of the accident despite a total lack of evidence. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to Woods.

