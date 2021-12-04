Latest George Clooney Rumor Says He’s Having A Third Baby With Amal

Are George Clooney and Amal Clooney expecting a baby? One report says the two are getting ready for baby number three. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Quitting Hollywood For Europe’

According to the Globe, George and Amal Clooney are waving goodbye to Hollywood. The two want a fresh start in Europe and think a new baby is the key to happiness. A source says, “He and Amal have done some serious negotiating during the lockdown and their separate lives deal is now a thing of the past.”

Hollywood just doesn’t excite George anymore. “George is bored with just acting,” an insider says. “He’d rather focus on producing, directing, and writing and he doesn’t have to be in Hollywood to do that.” Amal is content to live with her husband and doesn’t really care where that is.

The final part of their plan is a new baby. “He never thought he’d say it,” a source concludes, “but a third baby is really appealing to George now. He gets a kick out of these kids and they fill his life with so much joy.”

Are The Clooneys Having Another Kid?

Just about every detail in this story is radically off. The Clooneys never had a rough patch in the first place. Contrary to many, many tabloid stories, George and Amal are happily together. George has always spoken very highly of Amal, so they’re doing great.

The two aren’t leaving Hollywood either. It’s true that George is interested in producing, but that’s been the case for years now. He’s got 44 producer credits to his name, going all the way back to Kilroy in 1999. The urge to produce hasn’t driven him from Hollywood yet, and there’s no sign that he cares to now.

Finally, the Clooneys have made it very clear that they only want two children. As Gossip Cop has pointed out many times before, George has said he’s “done” having kids, while Amal has said they “already had them quite late.” Two is the magic number.

Many Busts Abound

It shouldn’t surprise you to learn that the Globe has a terrible history with Clooney stories. One year ago it claimed George was getting ready to flee his ugly marriage. He obviously stuck around. It also reported that the Ocean’s Eleven star was going on a break in March, yet that goes completely unmentioned here. It’s as though that story was made up in the first place.

It’s true that George and Amal Clooney are happy together, but that’s all this story gets right. You shouldn’t expect a third Clooney baby, for this story is completely false.

