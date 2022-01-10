Latest Alec Baldwin Gossip Says He’s Supposedly ‘Living In Hell’ With Wife Hilaria Amid Fights

Is stress wearing down Alec and Hilaria Baldwin‘s marriage? One tabloid claims the task of juggling careers, lawsuits, and raising six children has pushed them to the brink. Here’s the latest gossip about the Baldwins.

Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Living In ‘House Of Horrors’?

While they’ve tried to fight the media attention with positivity and well-wishes, one tabloid claims that the fallout of Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death has pushed Alec and Hilaria Baldwin to a breaking point. If raising six children wasn’t hard enough, now the couple faces two lawsuits in connection to Hutchins’ death. And the couple is disagreeing over how to handle their chaotic life.

“It’s a living hell as they try to pick up the pieces,” an insider dishes. Hilaria maintains a strong social media presence, but Baldwin is apparently urging her to reel it in. “This has shattered her perfect life,” the tipster confides. And now, the couple has been engaging in “blow-out fights” about Hilaria’s oversharing. “She won’t back down,” the source charges. “She insists going dark on social media is the same as admitting guilt.”

‘Blow-Out Fights’ Spell The End For Alec And Hilaria Baldwin?

There is absolutely no way we or this tabloid could tell you how the Baldwins are coping with this tragedy. Hutchins’ death not only shocked the world, but it also put a glaring spotlight on the Baldwin family in the worst sort of way. But instead of empathizing with the Baldwins, this tabloid decided to cast doubt on the strength of their union. All we can say is that it looks like they’re pulling through as a family, and they’re likely trying to move on as respectfully as they can.

And given the family’s vulnerable state, it’s highly unlikely that those close to them are spilling their dirt to a tabloid. It’s painfully obvious that the magazine just wanted to further capitalize not only on the Baldwins’ personal lives, but on Halyna Hutchins’ tragic passing as well. This report is beyond shameful, and it shouldn’t be taken seriously in the slightest.

The Tabloids On Alec Baldwin

The tabloids have a long history of scrutinizing and gossiping about Alec Baldwin. Last spring, In Touch claimed the couple was “battling” over a “$60 million prenup.” Then the National Enquirer reported that a “voice stress analyst” accused Alec of lying in a statement about the Rust shooting. And more recently, Star alleged Alec and Hilaria’s marriage was “on the brink” over the shooting. It’s clear that the tabloids aren’t trustworthy when it comes to Alec Baldwin or his family.