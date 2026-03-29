‘Laguna Beach’ Star Reveals Why She Wasn’t At the Reality TV Show’s Reunion Premiere

Following her noticeable absence from the Laguna Beach reunion premiere, Lo Bosworth revealed why she wasn’t in attendance at the event.

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The former reality TV star took to TikTok to discuss the West Coast premiere.

“No, I’m not at the Laguna press day, not because I don’t want to be there,” she confirmed. “I just had a baby, and I have to get some placenta removed next week—surgically—that was accidentally left behind.”

Bosworth and her husband, Domenic “Dom” Natale, welcomed their daughter, Nelle, in January.

Although she opted to stay home in New York City for the premiere, Bosworth still participated by wearing her former castmate’s red carpet scheme.

“I wore my black and white outfit at home yesterday in solidarity lol,” she declared. “Sending love from the East Coast!”

Among those who were in attendance at the premiere were Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, and Kristin Cavallari.

The reunion is scheduled to debut on April 10 on The Roku Channel.

Castmates Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari Speak Out About Their ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion Experience

At the premiere, Lauren Conrad spoke to E! News about chatting with Kristin Cavallari during the reunion special.

“I think it’s important, especially for women, to find common ground and lift each other up,” she explained. “In this reunion, we both talk about our biggest regrets or the way we spoke about each other, the way we treated each other, and we both are such different people now.”

Kristin Cavallari, who infamously feuded with Conrad on Laguna Beach over Stephen Colletti, also chatted about where things stand with her former nemesis.

“Having an hour with someone where it’s just girl chat, I really feel like I got to know her now as an adult,” she said about Conrad. “I respect Lauren on so many different levels, and I really enjoy being around her. So, it’s been really nice. Who would have thought?”

Regarding the reunion special, Cavallari said, “It was honestly so much fun. didn’t know I needed it. It’s one of things that, once it happened, it’s like, ‘This makes sense!’ It’s been really therapeutic in a lot of ways. I’m so thankful for the opportunity.”

She then added, “Really, I credit Stephen, it was his idea to do the Back to the Beach podcast. He came to me, and we got everyone individually on the podcast, and I think the one thing that was missing from it was getting everything together.”