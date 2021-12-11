Lady Gaga Reportedly Bragging About Deserving An Oscar For ‘House Of Gucci’ Performance, Latest Awards Gossip Claims

Is Lady Gaga bragging about her latest star role? One tabloid claims Gaga is rubbing people the wrong way with her cocky attitude. Let’s take a look at how Gaga is handling the Oscar buzz.

Lady Gaga’s ‘Ego Has Landed’?

This week, OK! reports that the Oscar buzz surrounding House of Gucci has gone straight to Lady Gaga’s head. Last month, House of Gucci premiered and the rave reviews for Gaga’s performance began rolling in. “[Gaga] has been bragging how she transformed her life to get into the role and deserves to win an Oscar,” an inside source confides.

It’s true Gaga is an award magnet after her role in A Star is Born in 2018. But while she may have taken home the trophy for Best Song, the Best Actress award eluded her. “[Gaga] did the same thing back then. But this time Gaga’s campaigning even harder and is so convinced she has it in the bag that she’s already preparing her acceptance speech.”

But the source admits that Gaga does have a chance. “To be fair, there is buzz that she’s in the running, so she’s not getting these ideas out of nowhere,” the tipster confesses. “But he cockiness and the endless talk about her craft is starting to rub people the wrong way.”

Lady Gaga Practicing Her Acceptance Speech?

There’s simply no evidence to support this story. Since we do not know Gaga personally, we have no idea if this is true. That being said, we seriously doubt this tabloid is speaking to anyone from Gaga’s inner circle. This alleged insider has no problem insulting Gaga, so it’s unlikely they’re close to the superstar at all.

Besides, we can only guess that Gaga is staying realistic. While there is a chance that she could take home an Academy Award for her performance, everyone knows it’s just speculation. The nominees haven’t even been announced yet, so we seriously doubt Gaga is losing her cool before she knows if she’s in the running. And since the ceremony won’t take place until late March of 2022, we all have a long time to wait until the winners are revealed.

The Tabloid On Lady Gaga

But we know better than to trust anything OK! says about Lady Gaga. Back in 2020, the tabloid claimed Gaga was feuding with Angelina Jolie over a Cleopatra biopic. Then the outlet alleged Gaga secretly married her boyfriend. And more recently, the magazine reported Gaga was furious with Bradley Cooper for not casting her in his latest film. Obviously, Gaga fans should look elsewhere for updates on the star.

