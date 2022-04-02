Lady Gaga’s Face Allegedly Looks ‘Pumped Up,’ Source Claims After Recent Appearance

Are fans worried that Lady Gaga has gone too far with her latest round of fillers? One tabloid claims the “Born This Way” singer looked less-than-natural during her recent red carpet appearances. Let’s take a closer glance at Gaga’s new look.

Lady Gaga’s Face Looking ‘Larger Than Life’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Lady Gaga was “pumped up on fillers and injectables” during her recent red carpet appearances. “Lady Gaga made a stop at her local plastic surgeon and said fill ‘er up!” a plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated Gaga jokes. “She maintains her face like her chauffeur maintains her car. She had filler placed in her cheeks and lips. In addition, she had a healthy amount of Botox to her neck and face.”

Filler Frenzy For Awards Season?

Here’s the thing: We can’t pretend to know whether or not Lady Gaga has had any work done recently. That being said, this tabloid is not giving its readers the full story. First of all, Gaga has been transparent about having a past affinity for cosmetic fillers. In 2013, the singer told Howard Stern, “I’ve never had any work-work done, but I went through a phase when I was smoking pot when I was really obsessed with getting facial injections… Now all the stuff is gone.”

But according to the House of Gucci actress, she’s never gone under the knife. “Before my first single ever came out, it was suggested I get a nose job but I said ‘No.’ I love my Italian nose,” Gaga told The Mirror back in 2018. So, here’s the deal: Gaga is no stranger to fillers, so it’s totally possible she got some injections ahead of her red carpet appearances—that’s totally her choice. The outlet desperately tried to shame Gaga for her looks, but, fillers or not, she looked absolutely gorgeous at the BAFTAs.

The Magazine On Lady Gaga

Of course, the National Enquirer has proved incapable of reporting accurately on the singer’s personal life, so we shouldn’t have expected this story to be any different. Back in 2020, the outlet reported Gaga had written her own biopic. Then the magazine claimed Gaga was using her new relationship to make Bradley Cooper jealous. And more recently, the publication alleged Gaga was secretly engaged to her boyfriend. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t in touch with Lady Gaga.

