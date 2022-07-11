Sketchy Rumor Says Lady Gaga Supposedly Gave Boyfriend Ultimatum To Propose Or Break Up

Has Lady Gaga laid down an ultimatum? One report states the A Star is Born star has asked boyfriend Michael Polansky to break up or give up. Let’s look into this story and see what we can find out.

‘Gaga to Micahel: Where’s My Ring?’

According to the story in Life & Style, Gaga wants to get married really badly. Her recent performance at Alan Howard’s reception in Lake Como apparently lit a fire under her. “Gaga said it was like attending her dream wedding. Everything about the day was so glamorous, from the black-tie dress code to the Italian cuisine,” a source says. “It was so up her alley, and now she has wedding fever more than ever before.”

Gaga has been engaged twice already, but neither worked out. Now that she’s dated Polansky for two years, she’s apparently very excited to get married—but he does not seem to feel the same way. The source concludes, “She’s demanding a ring and making it clear that if she doesn’t have a rock on her finger soon, she just may have to reconsider their relationship.”

Lady Gaga’s Generic Fantasy

Unraveling the history of wedding tropes would take too long to get into, but the way Life & Style describes Lady Gaga’s “dream wedding” exposes how it has no insight into her life at all. It describes a glamorous black-tie wedding with Italian food. You could not generate a more generic-sounding wedding than that, so this all feels hardly specific to Gaga.

Anyway, Gaga and Polansky still seem perfectly happy together. As Gaga gushed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.” There’s no sign that anything has changed between the two, so there’s no reason to expect a split. Just because she attended a wedding doesn’t mean she suddenly wants to rush to the altar. That’s rather sexist, and we’ve yet to see a tabloid use the same narrative about a man.

Where Are The Other Weddings?

“Wedding fever” stories are a dime a dozen, and proposal ultimatum stories aren’t far behind. Back in 2018, Life & Style claimed Jennifer Lopez was giving an ultimatum to Alex Rodriguez. They dated for years after that but never quite made it to the altar. It ran an almost identical story about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton breaking up over his refusal to get married. They did get married… two years later. Everyone has their own timeline for marriage.

As for Gaga, this very outlet claimed she was dumped by Bradley Cooper. While the two had undeniable chemistry, they never dated. With nothing but stock answers from so-called sources, this rumor has nothing behind it whatsoever.

