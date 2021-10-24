Kylie Jenner’s Empire ‘Crumbling’ After Swimsuit Line Gets Panned?

Is Kylie Jenner‘s business tanking after TikTokers trashed her new swimwear line? One tabloid claims Jenner is spiraling over the career blow. Here’s what we know about the future of Jenner’s business empire.

Kylie Jenner Fears Her Mogul Status Will ‘Take A Dive’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Kylie Jenner’s businesses are taking a major hit after the disastrous launch of her swimwear line. Two weeks after Jenner dropped the pieces, she faced major internet backlash for the quality of the swimsuits. The reviews slammed the products for their sloppy stitching, see-through material, and overall cheap quality. And as the face of the company, Jenner is taking the brunt of the bad publicity.

“She wasn’t expecting this reaction,” an insider confesses. “She’s really freaking out over all the hateful reviews.” And to make matters worse, Kylie’s famous cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, has been on a downward spiral since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “Kylie used to feel like everything she touched turned to gold, but that just isn’t true anymore, and she’s really upset,” the source dishes. “She’s terrified her empire is crumbling.”

Kylie Jenner Desperately Trying To Save ‘Crumbling’ Empire?

It’s true that fans were less than impressed by Jenner’s swimsuit line. That being said, it doesn’t look like she’s sweating it. Jenner’s swimwear is only a small part of her beauty empire. In addition to the swimsuit line, she has a 45 percent stake in her cosmetics company that recently expanded to include skincare. Jenner also launched a line of baby products called Kylie Baby, and the reviews are mostly positive. The mogul even dropped a Nightmare on Elm Street-inspired makeup collection just in time for Halloween.

And since Jenner recently announced that she’s pregnant with her second child, it’s clear her mind is on other things. We seriously doubt she’s throwing all of her energy into resolving this “crisis” since it looks like she’s already moved on to the next thing.

The Tabloid On Kylie Jenner And Her Family

It’s hard to trust anything Life & Style says about Jenner since it’s been so wrong about both her and her family in the past. In 2019, the tabloid claimed Kendall Jenner slept with Kylie’s boyfriend, which of course wasn’t true. Then the outlet alleged Kylie was pregnant with her another baby back in 2020, over a year and a half before she announced her second pregnancy. Then the tabloid reported Kim Kardashian was ready to marry Van Jones. And more recently, the publication purported Kim was “completely humiliated” by Kanye West’s latest album. Obviously, Life & Style can’t be trusted when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family.