Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott On The Outs After Huge Fight?



Has Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship come to a close after a nasty fight? According to one tabloid, the makeup mogul and rapper were experiencing “tense times.” Here’s what we’ve discovered after looking into the rumor.

Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Over?

Recently, Star alleged that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship might not be as stable as people thought. The tabloid noted that Scott attended the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City without Jenner. What’s worse, when the rapper won the award for Best Hip-Hop Video, he gave the couple’s daughter, Stormi, a shoutout but said nothing about Jenner. An insider close to the celebrities remarked it was all due to relationship drama.

“She and Travis had a huge fight,” the unnamed source explained. Apparently, the couple didn’t want to work things out either, as the insider said they were “icing each other out.” Although some fans may be upset about the prospect of Jenner and Scott breaking up, the insider said their fighting was a regular occurrence. “That’s the way it goes with them: They argue, they break up and then get back together without resolving their issues properly.”

How Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner?

Currently, it doesn’t appear like Jenner and Scott are at odds or fighting like the outlet claims. While we don’t know exactly what’s going on with behind the stars’ closed doors, but recent evidence proves the magazine’s story was most likely a fabrication.

Shortly after the report from Star was released, Scott and Jenner visited the Houston Zoo together with their daughter. Despite the stir it caused with some locals, Scott and Jenner appeared to be on good terms and not “icing each other out,” as the supposed insider said. Also, Jenner and Scott both have extremely busy schedules, and they’re not always together every second of the day. However, the couple is having another child together, so it would be strange if they suddenly started ignoring each other.

There’s A Common Thread

The primary reason it’s difficult to buy into this report from Star is its shaky history reporting on Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. For example, the tabloid once claimed the couple had gotten engaged after Jenner made Scott sign “one of the strictest prenups on Hollywood history.” We debunked the story, going to show it’s not safe to put your trust in this magazine.