Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Headed For ‘Nightmare’ Breakup, Friends Warn?

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott headed for splitsville? One tabloid claims the couple reunited just to have another baby together, but it’s only a matter of time before it all falls apart again. Here’s what we know about the expecting parents’ relationship.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s ‘Baby Drama’?

Last month, OK! reported Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s on-again-off-again relationship was on a “tightrope.” While the couple may be expecting their second child together, their issues are far from resolved. Apparently they “have tried to be monogamous, but it’s been more of a challenge than they thought it would be,” an insider dishes. While things have been rosy between the parents while they prep for baby number two, a source warns that things could turn into a “nightmare” fast.

“Kylie’s longed to give Stormi a sibling, but it will be a challenge if she and Travis can’t make it work,” the tipster explains. “She tends to drive him crazy with all her rules, particularly when it comes to the secrecy surrounding her pregnancy. Travis will be a good dad no matter what, but there’s a chance they’ll go back to being co-parents instead of a couple.”

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Back To Co-Parenting?

Here’s the thing: Jenner and Scott have been careful to keep their actual relationship status under wraps. Yes, they are expecting a child together. Yes, they are often spotted together and will post the occasional suggestive Instagram photo. All of that being said, they haven’t officially confirmed whether or not they are an item again. As of 2019, they are not a couple. They are very much in each other’s lives, that’s for certain, but given their hesitancy to make things official, we certainly don’t buy this story about them breaking up.

Relationship status aside, it’s obvious they both just want the best for their children. If they decide to call off whatever arrangement they have right now, we trust that it will be for the best. All we can say is that they both looked beyond happy in Jenner’s pregnancy announcement video.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

Besides, we wouldn’t trust OK! to report accurately on Jenner when it’s been so wrong in the past about her sister Kim Kardashian. Not too long ago, the tabloid reported Kardashian was getting flirty with Drake. Then the outlet alleged Kardashian was fighting with her sister Kourtney. And more recently, the magazine alleged Kardashian was humiliated after someone leaked another sex tape of her. Obviously, OK! isn’t trustworthy when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family.