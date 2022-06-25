Tabloid Rumor Says Kylie Jenner’s Supposedly Furious Over Kim Kardashian ‘Betrayal,’ Apparently Threatening To Quit ‘The Kardashians’

Is Kylie Jenner feuding with Kim Kardashian? One tabloid claims that sisters are at each other’s throats. Here’s what we know about the fashion moguls’ alleged feud.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner ‘Billionaires At War’?

This week, Star reports things are tense in the Kardashian-Jenner household right now. According to the article, Kylie Jenner was fuming when she found out Kim Kardashian was launching her own skincare line, despite Jenner doing the same years ago. “They can hardly stand to be in the same room,” an insider dishes. And then, when Jenner came under fire for selling cheaply-made swimsuits, fans couldn’t help but compare the clothing to Kardashian’s luxe SKIMS line.

“Kim felt totally vindicated because she genuinely puts in the work, while she says Kylie’s a lazy brat with no work ethic,” the snitch whispers. “It burns Kim because none of Kylie’s success would have been possible without her.” But sources say Jenner has begged to keep their feud away from the cameras. “Kylie’s threatened to quit if they make it a storyline [on The Kardashians].”

Is Kylie Jenner Feuding With Kim Karadshian?

This report is absolutely nonsensical. First of all, Kylie Jenner was far from the first famous woman to launch a skincare line. In fact, just in 2021, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Halsey all decided to break into the beauty industry. It’s now almost a given that when a celebrity reaches a certain level of fame, they launch a beauty brand. Honestly, Kardashian’s SKKN seems long overdue for the height of her influence.

Furthermore, we have absolutely no reason to believe Kardashian and Jenner are feuding. The sisters certainly looked cozied up in a photo from earlier this month.

And isn’t it just a bit too convenient that Jenner supposedly doesn’t want her and Kardashian’s drama to make it to air? Few topics have been off-limits over the years for the famous family’s reality shows. So, if Kardashian and Jenner were in an argument, we would most likely hear about it on The Kardashians. And since we haven’t heard a peep about the sisters’ alleged feud, we’re guessing this story wasn’t genuine at all.

The Tabloids On The Kardashian-Jenner Family

This is far from the first time we’ve busted a tabloid for inventing a Kardashian-Jenner feud. Last year, Heat reported Kourtney Kardashian was furious with Kim after finding out her history with Travis Barker. Then In Touch claimed Caitlyn Jenner was “bitter” about the Kardashians’ betrayal. And more recently, the Globe alleged Kris Jenner was furious with Kourtney for seeking a spin-off deal. Obviously, fans shouldn’t believe any stories of in-fighting within the Kardashian-Jenner family that aren’t coming from their own TV shows.

