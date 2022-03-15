Kurt Russell Reportedly Upset That Goldie Hawn Backed Out Of Their Pandemic Wedding, Anonymous Source Says

Did Goldie Hawn cancel her and Kurt Russell‘s wedding plans? One tabloid claims Hawn can’t make up her mind about marrying Russell, and he’s getting sick of the back and forth. Let’s check in on the partners of 39 years.

Goldie Hawn Still ‘Marriage-Shy’?

The latest edition of the Globe reports Kurt Russell is getting fed up with Goldie Hawn’s wavering stance on marriage. According to the report, Russell has proposed to Hawn a multitude of times, but she really made it seem like she was ready to tie the knot during lockdown. But sources say Hawn predictably called it off at the last minute. “She’s done this a dozen times, and two or three times during the pandemic, and Kurt’s saying enough,” an insider dishes.

“This flip-flopping is driving him crazy.” Apparently, Hudson and Russell planned to tie the knot in a double wedding with their daughter Kate Hudson and her fiance Danny Fujikawa. And sources say Hawn’s indecisiveness is starting to annoy her and Russell’s children. “It’s a vicious cycle. It’s like they’re scared of losing their mojo or something,” the tipster speculates. “For Goldie, it’s more about clinging to her sense of independence and financial security. She’s always been in favor of a more open-minded relationship.”

Kurt Russell Has ‘Had Enough’?

We aren’t buying this story for one second. If the magazine did any research on Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, it would have quickly found that neither of them is worried about getting married. Back in 2020, Hawn told Today, “Marriage didn’t work for either one of us,” adding, “I’m not saying that it wouldn’t work again, but I didn’t think that we really needed to get married. I mean, what marriage ended up being, in many ways, is big business.”

And Russell chimed in to say that the only reason they would ever tie the knot is if their children wanted them to. “We said if this is ever an issue, if the kids feel we need to do this, then we’ll get married,” the actor confessed. So, clearly, Russell isn’t rushing to the altar as the tabloid implies. And judging from Hawn’s Instagram profile, all is well in the Hawn-Russell household.

The Tabloid On Goldie Hawn

Of course, it’s no surprise that the Globe would miss the mark so completely on a story about Goldie Hawn. Last year, the magazine alleged Hawn’s face was “ruined” by too much plastic surgery. Then the outlet reported Hawn was refusing to attend Kate Hudson’s wedding. And finally, the publication claimed Hawn felt betrayed by Kate and Oliver Hudson’s desire to reunite with their biological father. Clearly, the Globe isn’t reliable anywhere Goldie Hawn is concerned.

More Stories From Suggest

Daryl Hannah Allegedly On Brink Of Divorcing Neil Young Weeks After Pregnancy Rumors About The 61-Year-Old Actress, Insider Claims

Melanie Griffith Allegedly Sparking Cancer Fears After Appearance Reportedly Raises Red Flags, Unverified Report Says

Tom Hanks’ Marriage Reportedly Strained Over Controversial Son Chet’s Behavior, Latest Gossip Says