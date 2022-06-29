Tabloid Rumor Says Kurt Russell Supposedly Fighting With Goldie Hawn Over Possible Wedding

Are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn getting cold feet? One tabloid claims the longtime couple is at odds over whether or not to finally tie the knot. Let’s check in on one of Hollywood’s longest relationships.

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Hit ‘Romantic Brick Wall’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s 39-year-long relationship has hit a rough patch. Apparently, Russell and Hawn are caught in a heated debate about whether or not to finally make things official. While the couple has never expressed any desire to tie the knot in the past, sources say Russell is reconsidering his stance. But it’s apparently causing some tension in their relationship.

“He’d like a relaxed ceremonial party celebrating their forever commitment to each other,” an insider spills. But the source claims Hawn isn’t so sure. “She can’t see that it’s a romantic gesture he wants to make for her, in front of their friends, and instead she sees it as an unnecessarily binding legal procedure. In her eyes, they are life partners without needing a ceremony.”

Goldie Hawn Rejects Kurt Russell’s Proposal?

This is a tabloid classic. Over Hawn and Russell’s nearly four-decades-long partnership, the tabloids have been instrumental in keeping the marriage speculation alive. And yet, the couple has insisted time and time again that marriage isn’t important to them. And, notably, Hawn has never been alone in that sentiment.

“For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn’t going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn’t have,” Russell told People in a recent interview. “I don’t know. 40 years isn’t enough to finally say, ‘Well I guess…'” To which Hawn added, “The point is that we all tried marriage, and sometimes marriage doesn’t work… It’s okay. It’s not about the marriage. It’s about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together”

And, according to Hawn’s most recent Instagram post, it’s clear she and Russell aren’t at odds over their wedding plans.

It’s obvious that the tabloids are the only ones obsessing about Hawn and Russell’s lack of a marriage certificate. If old-fashioned love and dedication have been enough for them in their nearly 40 years together, we don’t see that changing any time soon.

The Tabloids On Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell

Of course, Woman’s Day certainly didn’t invent this narrative. Plenty of other rags enjoy speculating about Hawn and Russell’s relationship. Back in October, New Idea reported Hawn and Russell were caught in a “lover’s quarrel.” Then the Globe claimed Russell was upset with Hawn for backing out of their wedding plans. And most recently, the very same tabloid claimed Russell and Hawn were growing apart and had even resorted to sleeping in separate bedrooms. So, we’re immediately skeptical of anything a tabloid has to say about Hawn and Russell.

