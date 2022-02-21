Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Allegedly Felt Hurt And Betrayed By Kate, Oliver Hudson Reuniting With Bill Hudson, Rumor Claimed

Did Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell feel betrayed by Oliver and Kate Hudson? Around this time last year, one tabloid claimed the Hudson siblings expressed a desire to reunite with their biological father, Bill Hudson, much to Hawn and Russell’s dismay. Let’s check back in on the family.

Goldie Hawn ‘Blindsided’ By Kate And Oliver Hudson’s Comments?

365 days ago, the Globe reported Goldie Hawn was “heartbroken” to hear that her children, Kate and Oliver Hudson, wanted to reach out to their biological father, Bill Hudson. Despite being raised by Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell, the tabloid insists the Hudson siblings couldn’t help but long for a relationship with Bill. Kate hinted as much on her and her brother’s podcast, Sibling Revelry. “We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with,” she confessed.

But as innocent as Kate may have meant her comments, Hawn couldn’t help but feel “betrayed.” An insider dished, “There’s a major uproar going on right now… Kate and Oliver have been very clear that they want to forgive Bill, get to know his other kids, and let go of the bad blood that’s existed for most, if not all, of their adult lives.” Despite their good intentions, the Hudsons’ conversation left Hawn and Russell in “a state of shock and disbelief,” the tipster noted.

Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell ‘Disgusted’ By Hudson Children’s ‘Betrayal’?

We had absolutely no reason to believe this story. First of all, nothing the Hudson children have ever said has ever hinted that they want a relationship with Bill. While Kate did mention wanting to get to know her half-siblings, she and Oliver have made it clear that they have no intention of forcing a relationship with their biological father.

And even more recently, Kate opened up a bit more about her and Bill’s estrangement. She noted that it’s a “41-year-old issue,” adding, “I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common. I think it’s important for people to talk about that… If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s OK, right?” Finally, Kate noted, “I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life.”

Kate’s sentiment certainly doesn’t align with this tabloid’s story, so we have to assume the report was just baseless gossip.

The Tabloid On Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell

The Globe certainly didn’t stop spreading misinformation about Goldie Hawn and her family after this report. Last summer, the outlet claimed Hawn’s face was “ruined” by plastic surgery. Then the magazine reported Russell and Hawn were furious with Kate for inviting Bill to her wedding. And finally, the publication alleged Hawn was refusing to attend Kate’s wedding for fear of running into Bill. Clearly, the Globe isn’t reliable when it comes to the famous family.

