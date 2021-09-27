Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Finally Marrying In Double Wedding With Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa?

There’s joy in Kate Hudson’s home. She and Danny Fujikawa just announced their engagement after years of dating. One report says she’ll have a double wedding with her mother, Goldie Hawn, and stepfather, Kurt Russell. Is the legendary couple, famously unwed for many years, really going to get hitched? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Life The Veil On Double Wedding!’

According to the National Enquirer, Hudson’s engagement announcement has sparked marriage rumors about her mother. A snitch believes mother and daughter are planning a double wedding, saying, “Kate and Goldie are super close, and their inner circle says they want to make it a doubleheader.”

While Hudson and Russell have been together for nearly 40 years, they haven’t wanted to get married, but Hudson’s engagement has changed some feelings. A source says, “Kate’s always wanted to see her mom marry Kurt, who she’s always considered her real dad.” A double wedding would be a meaningful moment for the whole family.

Are Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Getting Married?

Tabloids just cannot accept that Russell and Hawn don’t want to get married. They’ve had 38 years to think about it and have already witnessed Hudson get married once, so it’s not like that’s going to sway them. This very outlet claimed Hawn and Russell would wed after watching their son get re-married.

Hawn has been asked numerous times about her romance with Russell. She once said, “I already feel devoted, and isn’t that what marriage is supposed to do?” She’s made up her mind, and no amount of bogus tabloid stories will change that.

Hudson recently spoke about planning her wedding to Fujikawa. She told Andy Cohen, “I haven’t really wrapped my head around the planning process of it.” This directly contradicts the idea of a double wedding. Since the very basics of the wedding don’t appear to be ironed out, this story cannot be true.

More Tall Tales

The Enquirer regularly promotes a wedding between these two. Last December, it claimed a vague “cancer scare” had pushed Kurt Russell into marriage. When it’s not promoting a wedding, however, it’s promoting a breakup.

Back in 2017, it claimed Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were breaking up over a secret lover. Fast forward to 2020, and Hawn was preparing to walk out on Russell over his refusal to get married. These wedding and breakup stories are completely incompatible, yet they’re all entirely false.

Kate Hudson is just starting to plan her wedding, not a double wedding. Hawn and Russell will definitely be at Hudson’s wedding, but they won’t be getting married there.