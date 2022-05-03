Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Allegedly Fighting Multiple Times A Day, Sleeping In Separate Rooms, Dubious Source Says

Are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn going through a rough patch? One tabloid claims the “longtime lovers” are clashing behind closed doors. Let’s check in on the couple.

Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn ‘Fighting Again’?

This week, the Globe reports Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are secretly at each other’s throats. The longtime couple apparently argues “several times a day” over a number of little things. Sources say that Russell and Hawn have split up at least once in their nearly 40 years together, but even though they are constantly “getting on each other’s nerves,” they’ve come up with ways to deal with each other.

The sources explain that the key to their long relationship is to give each other plenty of space to breathe. “They must have separate bathrooms and even separate wings of the house,” an insider dishes. “They often sleep in separate bedrooms because she’s a slob, and he snores loudly. It’s unconventional, but it keeps them sane.”

What’s Going On With Kurt And Goldie?

We aren’t buying this story for a second. While we’re sure that a relationship as long-lasting as Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s requires work and compromise, we seriously doubt any friends of theirs are dishing their dirt to this tabloid. This alleged insider has no problem calling Hawn a “slob” and revealing their supposed private sleeping habits. There’s just no way we’re going to believe that someone this close to the couple is insulting them like this behind their backs.

Besides, Hawn and Russell still seem just as in love as they were decades ago. For Valentine’s Day, Hawn posted this sweet picture of her and Russell.

And just a couple of weeks ago, the couple was spotted grabbing lunch in the city, so they clearly still make time to go on dates together. A relationship as long-lasting as Hawn and Russell’s is rare in Hollywood, so it’s no wonder that they remain so prominent in the tabloids. But even if their romance does require sleeping in separate bedrooms, what does it matter? It’s clear they’re doing something right.

The Outlet On Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell

We know better than to trust the Globe anywhere Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are concerned. Last year, the outlet reported Hawn and Russell were furious with Kate and Oliver Hudson. Then the magazine alleged Russell was struggling with his health and could be dead in the next couple of years. And more recently, the publication alleged Russell was tired of Hawn’s indecisiveness about getting married. Obviously, the Globe will say just about anything when it comes to Hawn and Russell.

