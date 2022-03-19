Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Allegedly Caught In Quarrel, Fighting Over Cancelled Wedding, Rumors Say

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have turned an unconventional relationship into a life of love. Tabloids have never wrapped their head around the fact that two people can be in love and devoted to one another without wedding rings on to make it official. Gossip Cop regularly hears stories about the two fighting over weddings, and here are the latest

Kurt Russell Upset Over Lack of Wedding?

Per the Globe, Russell is fed up with Hawn and her lack of commitment. A source says Hawn can’t make her mind up over getting married. “She’s done this a dozen times, and two or three times during the pandemic, and Kurt’s saying enough… this flip-flopping is driving him crazy.” Hawn doesn’t want to give up her feeling of independence, but Russell has had enough.

For Hawn and Russell to have survived for as long as they have, they both have to be on the same page. Hawn’s made it clear that neither of them is interested in marriage, so the arrangement works gangbusters. The Thing star has hardly been in a rush for decades, and the outlet couldn’t explain his sudden urge to go running to the altar. Gossip Cop thus busted this flustered story.

Caught In A Quarrel?

According to New Idea, Russell and Hawn were spotted looking far from cheery. Onlookers spotted the two looking “quite icy” and even slightly agitated. It looked as if the two had been arguing, and the outlet argued that their yearslong hesitation to wed had finally reached a boiling point.

This story was exceptionally wishy-washy. It presented a photo of Hawn and Russell mid-conversation and did nothing but speculate. Obviously, it carefully chose the photographs in question to make a mundane afternoon look like an argument. All couples are going to argue after so many years together, but this “lover’s quarrel” looked more like an outright fabrication than anything close to reality.

Russell And Hawn Boozing And Bickering?

The Globe was at it again in a story about Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn battling the bottle. Friends of the couple apparently feared for them after they picked up some unhealthy drinking habits. A source said Hawn “is craving some alone time” because Russell “can be a real drag when he’s in one of his bad moods.” To cope, the two were drinking and thus arguing more and more.

Real friends don’t talk to tabloids. Even if drunken fights were happening, nobody aware of them would ever say a word to an outlet as crummy as this. Russell and Hawn are still happily together months after this story came out, so Gossip Cop was right to quash it, just like the rest.

