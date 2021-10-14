Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Caught Having ‘Lover’s Quarrel’?

Have Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn hit a rough patch? One tabloid says they were caught bickering on a recent outing. Let’s check in on the couple.

Goldie Hawn ‘Agitated’ With Kurt Russell?

This week’s edition of New Idea reports things are tense between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. The couple of 38 years were seen looking “stony-faced” as they left their daughter Kate Hudson’s LA home. An onlooker explains their vibe was “quite icy” as if they were in the middle of an argument. Finally, the tabloid points to the couple’s decades-long hesitation to get married as evidence of the couple’s fragile union. “I already feel devoted and isn’t that what marriage is supposed to do?” Hawn once asked. But according to the tabloid’s report, they’re on shaky ground.

What’s Going On With Hawn And Russell?

It’s hard to take anything in this report seriously since it’s based on two mundane photographs. The couple seemed to be engaged in conversation, but it’s impossible to discern the tone of the conversation from the photos. Besides, the couple has been together for nearly four decades. We’re sure they’re no strangers to the occasional argument, but that doesn’t mean their relationship is in danger.

And if Goldie Hawn’s birthday message to Kurt Russell this year is any indicator, the couple is doing just fine. For Russell’s special day, Hawn posted an old clip of her and Russell at an awards show. In the caption, Hawn wrote, “Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny! I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine [heart].”

But we know better than to believe anything the tabloids say about Hawn and Russell. Earlier this year, OK! reported the couple had secretly split and were living separate lives. Then the Globe alleged Russell would be dead in two years due to his health issues. And then the National Enquirer reported Hawn and Russell had finally decided to wed in a double wedding ceremony with Kate Hudson and her fiance. Since the tabloids are usually wrong about the couple, we’re sure this report is no more accurate than the rest.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Relationships

And this is far from the first time we’ve caught New Idea claiming a couple was fighting when they were really doing just fine. Last year, the tabloid claimed George and Amal Clooney were getting a $500 million divorce. Then the magazine reported Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were calling it quits. And more recently, the outlet alleged Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were caught in a “tense argument” over dinner. Obviously, the magazine has no insight into celebrity relationships.