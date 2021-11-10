Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Allegedly Furious With Kate Hudson For Inviting Estranged Dad Bill To Wedding, Unverified Insider Asserts

Does Kate Hudson plan to invite estranged father Bill Hudson to her wedding? One tabloid claims Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were devastated by her decision. Let’s check in on the famous family.

Kate Hudson ‘Rips Goldie’s Heart Out’?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports Kate Hudson plans to reunite with her estranged father, Bill Hudson, at her upcoming wedding, but her mom, Goldie Hawn, isn’t happy about it. “Kate’s said she’s going to invite everyone she loves and that it’s going to be big, and it doesn’t seem right not including Bill,” an insider spills to the tabloid. “He’s still her dad. She wants to fix things and be a part of her half-sibling’s lives, too. Family is everything to her.”

But the news isn’t sitting well with Hawn. A tipster tells the tabloid that she blew up like a “nuclear explosion” upon hearing the news. “There’s no way Goldie will tolerate having Bill at the ceremony,” the source reveals. “In fact, she forbade Kate from inviting him and told her in no uncertain terms that it’s either her or him. So far, Kate’s not giving in, not yet anyway.”

And Hudson’s fiance, Danny Fujikawa, is trying his best to stay out of it. “Danny is keeping his head low while they duke it out,” the snitch confides. “He doesn’t want to tick off either Kate or Goldie by getting in the middle of their argument. But at the same time, he understands Kate’s need to reconnect with her biological father while he’s still around. The guy’s 72 and life is too short to hold onto grudges.”

Goldie Hawn Furious With Kate Hudson?

After looking into this report, we found its tale extremely unlikely. Kate Hudson and her brother, Oliver Hudson, have made it no secret that they don’t have the best relationship with their biological father. Earlier this year, Kate delved into her feelings towards Bill during an interview with Today. “I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common,” Kate said. “I think it’s important for people to talk about that. If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s OK, right?”

“It’s a 41-year-old issue,” she continued. “I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad.”

Given this sentiment, we seriously doubt Kate is jeopardizing her relationship with Hawn to invite her estranged father to her wedding or that Hawn is threatening to cut her daughter out of her life. This story just doesn’t make sense. It’s obvious the tabloid just wanted to stir up drama for the famous family.

The Tabloid On Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell

The Globe has been far from reliable in the past when it comes to the Hudson-Russell-Hawn family. Not long ago, the magazine alleged Russell was “ready to walk out” on Hawn. Then the tabloid reported Russell and Hawn were ruining their marriage with excessive drinking. Then the publication purported Hawn had “ruined” her face with plastic surgery. And more recently, the outlet claimed Russell was dangerously overweight. Clearly, the Globe has it out for Hawn and Russell.