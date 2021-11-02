Kurt Russell Getting Liposuction After Gaining Weight On Vacation?

Did Kurt Russell get liposuction as a quick fix to shed a bunch of weight? According to one magazine, after spending a “gluttonous European summer” with Goldie Hawn, Russell realized he had to shed several pounds, using surgery to do so. Gossip Cop is digging deeper into the story to see if it’s true.

‘Lazy’ Kurt Russell Relying On Liposuction To Lose Weight?

Per a recent report from the National Enquirer, Kurt Russell looks quite thinner these days, but he didn’t go to a gym to get those results. Instead, insiders claim the actor “didn’t get that thin sweating in the gym and dieting — he got liposuction!” Apparently, Russell “put on tons of weight over the summer and was carrying all of it in his gut.” So, to get fast results, Russell turned to surgery.

However, even after Russell shed weight through liposuction, he allegedly still refuses to maintain a healthy diet. According to insiders, “He’s back digging into pasta and steak with cream sauces and lobster with drawn butter.” But Russell supposedly isn’t worried. “Kurt figures he can eat and just get more lipo!” the source tattles. Even though Russell looks great now, friends and family “worry” he’ll rely on liposuction whenever he wants to drop a few pounds.

Is Kurt Russell Relying On Liposuction?

So, is the National Enquirer correct? Is Kurt Russell going to rely on surgery anytime he needs to lose weight? At Gossip Cop, we’re not buying this story. Yes, the actor did seem to shed a few pounds, but that doesn’t automatically mean he turned to liposuction. And for the tabloid to claim Russell will just get liposuction whenever he wants is literally impossible. For the average person, liposuction requires a three-month recovery. It’s just bizarre to make this story up about the actor.

Moreover, the magazine has made false claims about Russell’s life in the past, making it even more difficult to believe this story. For example, the magazine once alleged Goldie Hawn had a “cancer scare,” which led to her and Russell finally getting married. The story was bogus and insensitive. Yes, several women in Hawn’s had a history with breast cancer, but there was never any news she was using that to convince her partner to marry her.

The Tabloid Coverage On Kurt Russell

Other tabloids are guilty of publishing false rumors about Kurt Russell too. For example, the National Enquirer’s sister outlet, Globe, claimed Russell was “90 pounds overweight” and was at risk for serious medical issues. In fact, the tabloid went so far as to say Russell would be dead in two years because of his weight. However, Gossip Cop didn’t take this narrative seriously, as Russell looked the same as he had for years. The actor is still healthy, and the tabloids are still wrong about him.