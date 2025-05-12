Kristin Cavallari Shares Rare Photos of Her Children in Sweet Mother’s Day Post

Surprising even her most devoted social media followers, Kristin Cavallari shared rare photos of all three of her children in a sweet Mother’s Day post.

Videos by Suggest

“I am Thankful for the best who shows me the way,” she wrote in an Instagram post. She shared a few photos featuring her sons Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 9.

Along with the pictures of the children, Kristin posted some snaps of her mother, Judith Spies Eifrig.

Cavallari shares the children with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, whom she married from 2010 to 2020. Previously, the reality TV star was criticized by online trolls for not showing her children’s faces in social media photos.

Kristin Cavallari Revealed Why She Suddenly Decided to Start Posting Photos of Her Children

Last fall, Kristin Cavallari spoke out about why she started posting videos of her children’s faces online.

The Laguna Beach star shared some videos of her and Camden making pumpkin spice syrup. The video was met with the reality TV star’s followers informing her that the child’s face was seen.

“I appreciate everyone DMing me telling me that I showed Camden’s face,” she wrote in an Instagram Story, per People. “I know. He’s a little bit older now, and he wants to be on social media, which is the only reason why I showed him. The only reason I haven’t shown my kids is because I wanted to give them the choice when they got older.”

She then pointed out,” And he’s 12 going on 28, so he is mature enough to make that decision now! But I appreciate everyone letting me know.”