Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard Struggling To Get Marriage Back On Track?

Are Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard desperately trying to save their marriage? One tabloid claims Bell and Shepard are in couples counseling. Let’s check in on the Hit and Run co-stars.

Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Go To Therapy?

The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have hit a rough patch. The Veronica Mars actress recently confessed to seeking therapy when things get too tense with her husband. “We try to be very honest about [the fact] that we disagree a lot, but go to therapy when we need it,” said Bell. And everyone knows their relationship hasn’t been a walk in the park given Shepard’s struggle with addiction.

The Chips actor once confessed to using “cocaine, opiates, marijuana, diet pills, pain pills, everything.” And just last year, the actor admitted to falling off the wagon during quarantine. “Kristen was furious with Dax after all she’d done to help him get and stay clean,” an insider dishes. But neither of them is ready to give up. Sources say they agreed to co-host Family Game Fight! in a bid to save their marriage. “Dax and Kristen are working together to put their relationship back on track,” the tipster insists.

Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Putting In The Work?

Bell and Shepard’s marriage isn’t off track. First of all, it’s true that Bell and Shepard admitted to seeking therapy at the start of the pandemic. That being said, they haven’t indicated that things have somehow gotten troublesome. More importantly, that’s evidence that they’re mature enough to recognize that they need help and are seeking it before things get too bad. There is absolutely no shame in couples’ counseling, and it doesn’t mean your relationship is failing.

Furthermore, it’s totally misleading to suggest Kristen Bell was anything other than supportive of her husband when he fell off the wagon. By their own account, Bell was ready to help and supported him the whole way through his recovery. It’s shameful to take Bell and Shepard’s openness about their marriage and use it to cast doubt on their devotion to each other.

Bell once said that she and Shepard are so candid about their struggles because Shepard doesn’t “want any young person feeling like there’s a fantasy out there that they just have to find the right person. That’s not how humans work. People change. People grow.” And if Bell’s Instagram “photo dump” from a recent race day is any indication, Bell and Shepard are doing just fine.

The Tabloid On Struggling Marriages

But this isn’t the first time the National Enquirer claimed a couple was struggling when they were actually doing just fine. Back in August the tabloid claimed Bell and Shepard’s marriage was “make-or-break.” Then the outlet reported Carrie Underwood was trying to save her marriage with her Las Vegas residency. The magazine even alleged Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage was in trouble. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t reliable when it comes to celebrity marriages.