Kris Jenner Reportedly Refusing To Marry Corey Gamble To Keep $140 Million Fortune Safe, Recent Rumor Says

Is Kris Jenner refusing to marry Corey Gamble in order to protect her fortune? One tabloid claims Jenner believes there are “millions of reasons” not to marry Gamble. Here’s the latest gossip about Jenner and Gamble’s relationship.

Marriage ‘Isn’t In The Cards’ For Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble?

A recent edition of the Globe reports Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble aren’t headed to the altar any time soon. While Jenner has accumulated a massive net worth over the years through her previous marriages, business deals, and immensely successful reality TV shows, Gamble’s fortune is significantly smaller. But even more concerning than their wealth gap is the 25-year age gap, one source says.

“Kris is one smart cookie and while she looks a decade younger than her age, she realizes the chances of making marriage work between people with such a huge age difference isn’t likely,” an insider dishes. “When Kris is 70, Corey will only be 45, and in his prime. He’s also been a bachelor all his life and never had kids. If Corey eventually wants kids, Kris is much too old to give him a biological child.”

But while Jenner is trying to stay realistic about their age difference, the money is still the “elephant in the room.” The tipster explains, “Corey is worth about $3 million while Kris is worth a whopping $140 million. So there are millions of reasons not to marry, and very few to say I do.”

Is Kris Jenner ‘Too Old’ For Corey Gamble?

We’re not totally buying this story. While Kris Jenner may have other reasons for not wanting to marry Corey Gamble, we seriously doubt her age has much to do with it. Jenner and Gamble have been together for almost 8 years now, so surely any issues that their age difference may have caused have already been addressed. And from what we can tell, their age gap has never been a problem.

Now, we’re more inclined to believe Jenner would hesitate about marrying Gamble for financial reasons. Jenner has a significant fortune to think about. That being said, if she truly wanted to get married, a solid prenuptial contract would certainly be effective if they ever decided to divorce. And of course, a couple of failed marriages may have soured Jenner’s view on the whole arrangement — we just don’t know. That being said, Jenner and Gamble seem completely committed to each other despite having never tied the knot.

Jenner wrote in a recent birthday message to Gamble, “You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!! You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe… thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed.” Clearly, Jenner and Gamble don’t need a marriage certificate to be dedicated to one another.

The Tabloids On Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble

This isn’t the first time a tabloid has pushed this narrative about Jenner and Gamble’s relationship. Last year, the Globe reported Jenner was “humiliated” after “glorified gigolo” Gamble threatened to dump her. Then the National Enquirer claimed Gamble was “cash-strapped” and begging Jenner to increase his allowance. Then OK! alleged Jenner refused to give her “full-time lackey” Gamble a raise. Obviously, none of these outlets has any insight into Jenner and Gamble’s relationship.

