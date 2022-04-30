Kris Jenner Allegedly ‘Grooming’ Pete Davidson Before Kim Kardashian Wedding, Sketchy Source Says

Is Kris Jenner trying to gain control of Pete Davidson amid his romance with Kim Kardashian? One tabloid claims Jenner is taking the comedian under her wing. Let’s take a closer look at this rumor.

Kris Jenner ‘Grooming’ Pete Davidson?

This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports Pete Davidson may become part of the Kardashian clan very soon—in more ways than one. Kim Kardashian and Davidson are apparently talking marriage, and Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner is reportedly scrambling to keep Davidson “under her thumb.”

Sources say the “momager” is scheming to rope Davidson into a contract to star in the family’s reality show. “If all goes well, Kim and Pete will be engaged very soon, but not before he signs off on a document that’s essentially handing Kris and Kim control of his life for the foreseeable future,” an insider dishes.

Now, Davidson is “getting a full-dress rehearsal” from Jenner for his future as a reality TV star, the tipster reveals. “Pete’s learning how he needs to carry himself, the do’s and don’ts of fashion, managing his social media, and, of course, how to milk those New York connections that made him such a big draw in the first place.”

The source notes that Davidson is a reality TV natural, and he’s handling the pressure better than most of the Kardashian sisters’ beaus. “He’s a breath of fresh air compared to confrontational Kanye West and other guys who have come and gone because they couldn’t handle the intensity,” the snitch whispers. “He’ll have lots to contribute. Kris sees marvelous potential.”

Kris ‘Practically Drooling Over’ Pete Davidson?

We aren’t buying this story. First of all, it’s just offensive to suggest Kris Jenner is controlling her children’s lives and partners. From what we can tell, she’s never tried to force any of her daughters’ boyfriends into personally restrictive contracts, and we seriously doubt she would have much success doing it with Pete Davidson.

And contrary to the tabloid’s claims, Davidson most likely won’t be appearing on this season of The Kardashians. Shortly before the show’s premiere, Kim Kardashian said that while she wouldn’t be opposed to filming with Davidson, “It’s just not what he does.”

Davidson’s career is at an all-time high right now. He keeps landing starring roles in major films, still has a steady position at Saturday Night Live, is still a popular stand-up comic, and Deadline just announced that he has a semi-autobiographical TV show in the works. Davidson clearly isn’t in need of a job, so we doubt he would cut into his own professional life to star in The Kardashians.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

Of course, we know better than to trust the National Enquirer anywhere the Kardashian clan is involved. Last fall, the outlet claimed Jenner was actually urging Kim Kardashian to call off her divorce from Kanye West. Then the magazine claimed Kardashian was calling out West for being “bad in bed.” Then the publication alleged Jenner was bragging to West about Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson. And the magazine even reported Kardashian stole Davidson from another woman. Clearly, the Enquirer isn’t a reliable source when it comes to Kim Kardashian or her family.

