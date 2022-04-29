Kris Jenner Allegedly Furious With Kourtney For Betraying The Kardashians, Dubious Insider Says

Is Kris Jenner upset with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker? One tabloid claims the oldest Kardashian sister has gone behind her family’s backs. Let’s take a look at Kardashian and Barker’s big plans.

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Making Brazen Cash Grab’?

The latest edition of the Globe reports newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are striking out on their own. Apparently, ever since they unofficially tied the knot in Las Vegas—they admittedly weren’t able to obtain a marriage license at the time—they have been advocating for their own spin-off reality show. “They want a paycheck in the high six-figure territory for each of them, plus the best team of scriptwriters money can buy,” an insider dishes.

“They want a bunch of other perks that would ultimately make them the king and queen bee of reality TV and breakaway stars in their own right—with fully staffed offices and catered meetings. They’re even nitpicking down to the vending machines.” But sources say Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, thinks it’s a pipe dream. “[Jenner is] telling them to sit back and be grateful,” the tipster reveals. “But Kourt and Travis are convinced this is their moment to score the jackpot, leave the family in their dust and make tens of millions in the process.”

Has Kourtney Kardashian ‘Outgrown’ Her Family?

We aren’t buying this report. First of all, if Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were being so vocal about their desire for their own show, why hasn’t any other outlet reported on it? The couple has had no problems sharing some intimate moments publicly before. There’s absolutely zero evidence to suggest the couple is looking for a spin-off show, so we aren’t definitely side-eyeing this tipster’s testimony.

But even if they were striking out on their own, we don’t see how that would be a “betrayal.” Plenty of members in the Kardashian-Jenner clan have had their own short-lived spin-off shows. Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, and even Caitlyn have all worked on other reality shows over the years. Furthermore, Kris Jenner has been in constant support of all of her children’s projects. It’s clear the family doesn’t have any rule against taking spin-off deals, so this tale just doesn’t make sense.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

This is far from the first time the Globe has spread a false narrative about the Kardashian family. Last year, the outlet claimed Kim Kardashian was calling off her divorce from Kanye West. Then the magazine reported Kim and Kourtney were fighting over Travis Barker. And more recently, the publication alleged Kim was getting plastic surgery to save her and Pete Davidson’s relationship. Obviously, the Globe isn’t the most reliable source wherever the Kardashians are concerned.

