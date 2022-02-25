Kris Jenner Gossip: Allegedly Bragging To Kanye West That Kim Kardashian Is Happier With Pete Davidson

Is Kris Jenner meddling in Kim Kardashian‘s love life? One tabloid claims Kardashian’s mother is riling up Kanye West to create drama for their new Hulu show. Let’s check in on the Kardashian clan.

Kris Jenner Masterminding Kim’s Love Life?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Kim Kardashian’s love life is more dramatic than ever — and that’s just how Kris Jenner likes it. As Kanye West continues his crusade against Kardashian and new boyfriend Pete Davidson, sources say Jenner is eating up the drama. Apparently, Jenner believes Kardashian’s messy divorce battle is great material for their new Hulu show. “A lot of people are convinced Kris is secretly adding fuel to the fire by sending messages to Kanye through their mutual acquaintances about how happy Kim is now that he’s gone and she’s dating Pete,” an insider dishes.

But Jenner’s meddling could be more harmful than she realizes. After West claimed Kardashian accused him of putting a hit out on her, Kardashian apparently reached her limit. Now, sources say Kardashian is seeking sole custody of their four children. “Kim’s convinced Kanye’s wild accusations are further proof he’s not taking his meds and is becoming a real danger to himself and his family,” the tipster explains. “She really believes she needs to keep her kids safely away from him, whatever it takes.”

Kim Kardashian Fears ‘Unhinged’ Kanye West Is A ‘Threat To Their Children’?

While it’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship has gotten extremely contentious, we have no reason to believe this tabloid’s story. First of all, West doesn’t need Kris Jenner to tell him that Kardashian and Davidson are happy together. The paparazzi photos and social media response have sent a clear enough message. Furthermore, we’re sure Jenner isn’t doing anything to jeopardize her children and grandchildren’s wellbeing. The Kardashian-Jenner clan may amp up the drama for TV, but even they have their limits.

And as far as Kardashian and West’s divorce is concerned, it doesn’t seem to be moving in any direction. Their legal battle has stalled, and we haven’t received any meaningful updates in quite a while. The last we heard, Kardashian and West were in agreement on seeking joint custody of their children. That being said, it’s clear that things have soured even more between the former couple, so we aren’t sure what arrangement they’ll settle on. Of course, their separation is messy enough without reports like this muddying the waters.

The Tabloids On Kim Kardashian And Kanye West

This is far from the first time the National Enquirer has inserted itself into Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce battle. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Kris Jenner ordered Kardashian to call off the divorce. Then it alleged Kardashian was the one bragging to West about hooking up with Pete Davidson. The outlet also reported Kardashian was trying to push West into a psychiatric ward. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t the most reliable when it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner or Kardashian-West families.

