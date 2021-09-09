Kris Jenner Forcing Rob Kardashian To Get A Job Or She’ll Cut Off His Allowance?

Is Kris Jenner at her wit’s end with freeloading son Rob Kardashian? According to one tabloid, Jenner is giving her sometimes controversial son an ultimatum: Either he gets a job or his regular allowance will be cut off. Let’s investigate this story further.

Rob Kardashian Might Lose His Allowance?

According to the National Enquirer, Kris Jenner is ordering Rob Kardashian to get a job because she’s sick of all the freeloading he does daily. A source close to the family says that although “Kris loves him dearly,” Kardashian’s laziness has gotten out of control. To motivate her son to go out and earn his own money, Jenner wants Kardashian to take “a paid 9-to-5 job, or he’ll have his Amex cards canceled.”

Apparently, Kardashian’s laziness and freeloading are primary sources for his struggles with weight loss, the insider leaks. “Rob’s refused multiple attempts to go to a fat farm,” and the snitch reveals Kardashian would rather sit around and buy expensive cars instead. The source states that Kardashian’s behavior has “gotten way past the point of embarrassing, the way he slobs around while holding his hand out.”

He Says He Has A Job

According to the story’s insider, Rob Kardashian isn’t going to let his mom cut him off. In fact, Kardashian wants to prove to his family that he’s capable of being successful and that he is, in fact, working hard. What’s Rob Kardashian big project? The source states that Kardashian is “working full-time on his hot sauce brand, Grandeza,” as well as “his Halfway Dead clothing brands and his sock line.”

With all the projects he’s got cooking, Kardashian feels like his mom should get off his back. Despite his efforts, however, it seems like Jenner doesn’t recognize the commitments he’s made. “He’s upset no one is recognizing all the effort he’s putting in,” the source leaks. However, Kardashian is “determined to prove them all wrong.”

Is Kris Jenner Cutting Rob Kardashian Off?

The National Enquirer attempts to make it seem like Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner are feuding over his work ethic, but we’re not buying into this narrative. For example, according to Kardashian’s Instagram, his new hot sauce line does appear to be doing quite well, landing a deal with 7-Eleven.

Also, to think that Jenner would force one of her kids to get a typical “9 to 5 job” seems just a tad unrealistic given their celebrity status. None of her other children have been forced to take up retail jobs when they hit career downturns, and we’re more than confident that we won’t see Rob Kardashian clocking in at a minimum wage job anytime soon.

The Tabloids And Rob Kardashian

We’re used to investigating stories on the rare occasion that Rob Kardashian pops up in headlines. In 2017, the Enquirer‘s online outlet, RadarOnline, claimed that the Kardashians had hired a private investigator to catch Rob’s then-fiance Blac Chyna cheating. The story was entirely false and based on a so-called “insider” the outlet had. The same outlet also reported that he’d threatened to file a restraining order on his family after an intervention. Again, we proved that story was blown out of proportion. Without any recent clashes with his ex or public relapses to talk about, it seems like the tabloid settled for making up a story about his mother instead.