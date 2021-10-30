Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Splurging On ’His ‘N’ Hers’ Liposuction Together?

Are Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, obsessed with getting liposuction together? According to one tabloid, anytime the duo needs to lose a few pounds, they make “his ‘n’ hers” liposuction appointments. The story’s an interesting one, so Gossip Cop decided to look into it further.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble ‘Heavy Into’ Lipo?

Per a recent report from the National Enquirer, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble (literally) do everything together, including liposuction. Apparently, the couple’s been enjoying a lavish lifestyle and plenty of fine dining over their seven years together. The result? Sources say they eventually realized “they needed to nip their matching pair of love handles in the bud.” The insider also claims, “Kris is accustomed to getting fat sucked out of her a couple of times a year.”

At first, Gamble wasn’t so sure about liposuction and instead tried to lose weight the old-fashioned way. However, after Jenner “sat him down and told him” that “his doughy dad bod was bad for the family image,” Gamble eventually changed his mind. Supposedly, “after a couple of sessions,” Gamble is noticing amazing results from liposuction. The magazine concludes by saying Jenner and Gamble don’t worry about what they eat now because they “can just make another lipo appointment!”

Do Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Schedule Liposuction Appointments Together?

So, how true is this narrative by the National Enquirer? Do Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble actually have a liposuction doctor-on-call? Gossip Cop finds it extremely unlikely simply based on the recovery time tied to liposuction.

Usually, liposuction is a three-month-long recovery process, and at Jenner’s age of 65, it’s probably a bit longer. It’s literally impossible to get liposuction as often as the tabloid claims. Also, it’s blatantly disrespectful of the tabloid to allege Jenner is so obsessed with the “family image” that she’d push liposuction on her unwilling boyfriend. Neither Gamble nor Jenner have suddenly gained or lost weight anytime in the past several years, and both look as healthy and happy as ever.

The Tabloids On Kris Jenner’s Relationship

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has had to debunk a truly bizarre rumor about Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble. It seems like the tabloids are dead set on generating the wildest stories about the couple.

OK! once alleged that Jenner refused to pay Gamble anything more than chump change, even though he “basically gave up his life to be Kris’ full-time lackey.” Even though Jenner has a net worth of over $100 million, Gamble supposedly only got paid “maybe a few grand a month.” Again, the story was utterly ridiculous, mainly because Gamble doesn’t even work for Jenner. Like most couples that appear in the tabloids, they seem completely fine despite the nasty rumors made up about them.