Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Getting Married In Mexico?

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker preparing to tie the knot? One report says the to are planning a wedding south of the border. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Getting Married in Mexico’

According to Life & Style, Barker and Kardashian are growing together. She’s helped him board an airplane for the first time since 2008 when he barely survived a crash. The two have decided to get married in Cabo. A source explains, “Mexico has always been special and romantic to Kourtney, and since Travis feels the same, they think it would be the perfect place to bring their two families together for a wedding.”

The two want a low-key ceremony that’s family only. Scott Disick will not be invited in order to avoid an awkward situation. Kourtney is giving the entirety of the planning duties to Kris Jenner since all she wants is dancing and “lots of margaritas.” An insider concludes, “Travis loves everything about Kourtney… to marry her in a place as gorgeous as Cabo is truly a dream come true.”

Hard Left Turn

The opening paragraph of this story, while nice and true, has nothing at all to do with the marriage story. Barker is flying again partially thanks to Kardashian. How that’s proof that they’re actively planning a wedding is left to the imagination.

This story came out at the beginning of the month, and the two were flying weeks before that. Gossip Cop has seen no news about a Cabo wedding since then, so it looks like this story is completely false. Barker and Kardashian can’t keep their hands off one another, so they’re clearly having a grand old time dating. Whether that turns into marriage will only come with time.

More Tall Tales

This outlet is obsessed with weddings and promotes them whether they happen or not. It promised a beach wedding for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani years before they actually got married. It missed the mark with Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson as well. It claimed they would wed in Greece, but they got married in New York.

The worst of the worst may be a 2020 story about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston getting married in Napa Valley. They haven’t dated in over a decade, so that story was as wrong as it gets. This cavalcade of marriage stories proves Life & Style simply has no idea what it’s talking about. With its only evidence being completely unrelated to the claim itself, this story is bogus.