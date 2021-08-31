Kourtney Kardashian At War With Kim Over Travis Barker Hookup?

Is Kourtney Kardashian at odds with her sister Kim Kardashian? Multiple tabloids have reported Kourtney is upset with her sister after learning about her romantic history with Travis Barker. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Kourtney Kardashian Tells Kim Kardashian ‘You’re Dead To Me’?

Although Travis Barker now dates Kourtney Kardashian, he’s made it no secret that he once had eyes for her younger sister Kim Kardashian. He admitted to having a crush on Kim in his memoir, but his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, recently accused Barker of having a full-blown affair with the reality star back in 2008. According to In Touch, this was brand new information to Kourtney, and she wasn’t happy about it.

An inside source told the tabloid Kourtney “never heard about the so-called affair until now,” adding, “She doesn’t know what to believe.” The insider dished, “In the heat of the moment, she said to Kim, ‘You’re dead to me!” Finally, the source confided, “So right now there’s a wall of ice between the two sisters — and it may take a long time for it to thaw.”

But the disreputable report failed to mention that both Kim and Barker have denied the rumors. Kourtney and Barker are doing just fine, and her relationship with Kim seems relatively unaffected by the gossip. It was clear from the report that Moakler’s comments were blown way out of proportion.

Kourtney ‘Blindsided’ By Kim’s Confession?

But soon after, the Heat reported Kourtney went straight to Kim to clear matters up after Moakler’s accusation. “She confronted Kim, demanding she come clean with the full details of what happened between her and Travis. Kim wound up confessing they’d hooked up a whole lot more than she previously let on,” an insider revealed. “Kim says it was just a few innocent hookups and at no point did they fall for each other. She’s reassured Kourt there’s zero reason for her to be upset, but Kourtney feels like her trust has been broken.”

But Gossip Cop pointed out again that neither of the sister’s actions had given any indication that they were feuding with one another. In fact, Kim took to Instagram to address the rumors. She branded the story a “false narrative!” adding, “We’ve been friends for years and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

‘Catty’ Kourtney Getting Revenge On Kim?

Then, the Globe insisted Kourtney was using her relationship with Barker to “get even” with Kim. An insider spilled, “Kourtney’s getting compliments left and right for how sexy and confident she looks right now,” adding, “It’s the first time in her life she’s thought of herself as being on par with Kim in that area.” The tipster went on, “Kim used to love taunting Khloé and Kourtney that she was the family’s ultimate sex symbol and they were the homely sisters.”

But of course, it’s ridiculous to suggest Kourtney was somehow using her relationship with Barker to get back at her sister. First of all, Kim and Kourtney seem to have a good relationship. The sisters recently posted an adorable picture of their daughters starting a lemonade stand together. Kim also recently shared a sweet throwback photo of her and Kourtney at college. Obviously, the sisters’ relationship hasn’t been damaged by any of these “revelations.”

Furthermore, Kourtney and Barker have been putting on a non-stop lovefest ever since they got together. It seems like their relationship wasn’t even rocked by the recent allegations, and why should it be? Even if Barker and Kim did get together (and they’ve made it pretty clear that they never did) the past doesn’t matter. It’s obvious Barker and Kourtney are crazy about each other and no amount of misleading tabloid stories has changed that.