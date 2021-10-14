Kourtney Kardashian At War With Khloé Over Competing Weddings?

Are Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian fighting over their competing wedding plans? One tabloid claims the sisters are locked in a “battle of the brides.” Here’s what we know.

Kourtney And Khloé ‘At Each Other’s Throats’?

Last month, In Touch reported Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian may call each other their “best friends,” but in reality, things are getting ugly between the sisters as they plan competing weddings. Apparently, Kourtney is engaged to Travis Barker while Khloé is secretly planning her nuptials to Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a child. “Each feels like the other is stealing their thunder. Everything is a competition — it’s the battle of the brides,” an insider dishes.

“They both want to get married in the fall and even picked the same day! And, of course, they each want to get married first.” And at the forefront of both of their minds is fashion. “What if their dresses ended up looking similar? They even want dibs on the same stylist and makeup artist. It’s a big mess,” the insider divulges. “Both would love Jennifer Lopez to perform. But the last thing J.Lo would want is to get stuck in the middle of their feud.”

But their mom, Kris Jenner, isn’t trying to settle their feud. “She’s loving the wedding drama because she thinks it will be good for ratings on their new reality series with Hulu. If Kris had her way, Kourtney and Khloé would have a double wedding watched by millions.” But not everyone in the family is loving the drama. “Kim is staying out of it, while Kylie and Kendall think Kourtney and Khloé should just grow up.” Finally the source notes that the grooms, Barker and Thompson, don’t want to get in the middle of it.

When Are The Kardashian Weddings?

While the Kardashians are known for entertaining family drama, there’s absolutely no evidence that Kourtney or Khloé are planning any weddings. First of all, while it’s been rumored, Khloé hasn’t yet confirmed if she and Tristan Thompson are even back together. While it’s possible, it’s a big leap from “maybe together” to “planning a wedding.” Per the latest report from People, the two remain exes for now.

And as for Kourtney, the entire internet knows that things between her and Travis Barker are serious. That being said, there isn’t any more evidence to suggest they’re engaged. And given how open the couple has been about their relationship, it’s likely we would have heard something about their engagement. In the month since this report was published, there haven’t been any more whispers about any Kardashian weddings, but we can assure you that if a Kardashian does get engaged in the near future, no one on the internet will be able to avoid the news.

The Tabloid On The Kardashians

This is far from the first time In Touch has been wrong about a Kardashian. Five months ago, the tabloid claimed Khloé was pregnant with Thompson’s baby. Then the outlet alleged Kourtney had told Kim Kardashian that she was dead to her over her alleged fling with Barker. And then, the magazine reported Kim was calling off her divorce from Kanye West “for the money.” Obviously, In Touch isn’t keeping up with the Kardashians.