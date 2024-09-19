King Charles ‘Fed Up’ With Prince Harry Ahead of Son’s UK Visit

With Prince Harry set to make his way to the UK in less than two weeks, his father King Charles is allegedly not thrilled about the upcoming visit.

The controversial royal is going to be heading across the pond for the annual WellChild Awards in London on Sept. 30. It is one of the few causes in the UK that Prince Harry has continued to support since stepping back from his senior royal duties in 2020.

WellChild confirmed the prince would be attending the annual event in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

“We are delighted to announce that WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will attend the 2024 WellChild Awards, in association with @gsk, on 30th Sept,” the organization shared. “The Duke will meet our inspirational winners at a pre-ceremony reception before joining them in the main event.”

However, King Charles is claimed to be “fed up” with Prince Harry. He reportedly isn’t excited to meet with his youngest son during his UK visit.

“All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. “King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry’s demands.”

However, despite being “fed up,” Chard said the king loves Prince Harry “as a father.”

“[He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days,” Chard confirmed.

Chard further shared, “I believe situations will improve between King Charles and Prince Harry. Things are moving in the right direction, but it isn’t going to be a quick fix.”

Although there has been tension between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family for a while now, insiders close to King Charles have confirmed to Chard that he would “have spoken” to his youngest son on his 40th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 15.

“Things are very hush-hush,” Chard said.

Chard further pointed out that Prince Harry’s UK visit has been “in the diary for some time.”

“I’m sure he has his security sorted,” Chard explained. “It would be nice to think that he could stay with his father, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he stays at the Althorp Estate again, close to his ‘red aunts’ and Charles Spencer – his aunts and uncle on his late mother’s side.”

Chard also revealed that Prince Harry has a very close bond with the Spencers. “He feels safe and close to his mother when staying at the estate.”



