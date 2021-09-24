Kim Kardashian ‘Trapped In Kanye’s Hell’ Amid $2 Billion Divorce?

Is Kim Kardashian conflicted about her divorce from Kanye West? According to one tabloid, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star “will never be free” of West and his “extreme demands and behavior.” Gossip Cop has the inside scoop as we investigate the story.

Kanye West Desperate To Win Kim Kardashian Back?

Per a report from Us Weekly, Kanye West “has been trying to get back into Kim’s good graces” and convince her to drop the divorce. “Kanye has this way of charming Kim by flexing his creative genius while also lavishing her with attention,” one insider notes. After Kardashian appeared on stage at West’s Donda listening party, some speculate it’s evidence the two are on good terms. But friends close to Kardashian tell a different story.

Although West’s “face lit up” when Kardashian joined him onstage at the listening event, sources claim she was forced to do so. Apparently, West “was dead set on Kim playing a big role,” the insider leaks. Even though some thought “West forced Kardashian to wear the wedding dress to garner more buzz,” Kardashian allegedly “took it as a big compliment.”

A different insider claims that it’s been so difficult for Kardashian to move on because of the four kids she shares with West. “Kim would love to bring their family back together,” the unnamed source notes. Apparently, Kardashian is “deeply conflicted” about the divorce filing because of West’s sudden change of character. Over the past few months, “Kim’s decision to end the marriage” was made “even more difficult because Kanye has been very present in the relationship.”

Is Kim Kardashian Getting Back Together With Kanye West?

Gossip Cop isn’t giving Us Weekly‘s story any credit, mainly because there are so many holes and inconsistencies. First off, the tabloid alleges West “forced” Kardashian to wear the wedding dress at his listening event. This is entirely false and almost impossible to believe, as Kardashian herself posted a picture wearing the dress on her Instagram as well as a behind-the-scenes shot. She certainly wasn’t there against her will.

Also, the outlet can’t seem to keep its story straight regarding Kardashian’s feelings about the divorce. At one point, the magazine claims the reality TV star isn’t “looking back” on the relationship, but only a few sentences prior, it says Kardashian was having a difficult time deciding what to do next regarding her divorce filing.

At this point, no one really knows whether or not Kardashian will follow through with the divorce or not. But putting trust in the words of this tabloid is far from reliable.

This is the same outlet that declared that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were calling off their divorce. More recently, it reported that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were clearly filing for divorce soon. Neither story contained any bit of truth, and we see no reason why this Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gossip is any different.