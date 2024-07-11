Kim Kardashian Shows Off Gruesome Injury After Tip of Her Finger ‘Broke Off’

Kim Kardashian appears to be missing the tip of her finger following what seems to have been a painful incident.

In the latest preview for The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality TV star and fashionista was spotted with a splint on her middle finger while visiting a doctor’s office. The clip captures the SKIMS founder attending the checkup, removing the splint, and revealing what seems to be a bloody stump.

Despite the severe injury, the doctor reassured Kim that the healing process was progressing “great” – much to her surprise. She later mentioned in the show’s confessional that the tip had “broken off.”

“It was, like, more painful than childbirth,” Kim claimed over footage of her finger x-ray.

Kim Kardashian Teased That She Injured Her Fingers ‘For Beauty’ Recently

Kim didn’t really explain how the injury happened, but earlier this year, she was seen with her fingers bandaged.

“I hurt myself, guys,” she said back in March alongside footage of her wrapped fingers. “I sacrificed my fingers for beauty,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, the fashionista recently made waves with fans for other beauty choices.

At the end of June, she posted a fresh crop of Instagram snapshots, flaunting a bold new look: platinum blonde locks weaved into blocky pigtails. Kim likely anticipated the customary flood of lavish praise.

However, internet users quickly noted that the new hairstyle resembled the white wigs worn by America’s founding fathers.

Images via Instagram / Kim Kardashian and Archive Photos/Getty Images

“Ok george Washington 💅🏼,” one follower wrote, setting the tone. “she getting ready to write the declaration of independence,” a second Instagram user quipped. “What in the constitution is going on here?”, another added.

Meanwhile, another Instagram user quipped about Kim’s never-ending law studies. “Did you steal a judge’s wig from law school,” they wondered.

Just a few days earlier, Kim drew comparisons to her younger fashion rival, 29-year-old Bianca Censori.

As usual, Kim shared a series of photos on Instagram. It featured a beige and brown fur bodysuit complemented by control-top tights. Kim captioned the series of photos, “Cream dream.”

The images featured candid paparazzi shots of her strolling outdoors and close-up photos of her inside a showroom, standing next to a rack of brown Skims basics.

However, Kanye West’s current wife often appears in bodysuit and tights ensembles, and she recently wore a similar outfit.

Denizens of Instagram did not hold back.

“She’s tryna look like Kayne’s wife again 🙄🫠😂,” one Instagram user insisted. “trying to look like the new wife 🙈”, a second fan agreed.