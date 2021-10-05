Kim Kardashian Reeling After Second Sex Tape Revealed?

Is Kim Kardashian worrying about claims that a second sex tape exists and “might come back to haunt her?” According to one tabloid, Kardashian’s nightmare might become a reality. Gossip Cop‘s here to uncover what’s really going on.

Kim Kardashian ‘Reeling’ Over Second Tape?

Per OK!, Kim Kardashian’s worst fear is being realized because a second sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J may soon be released. Apparently, Ray J’s manager, Wack 100, has a “more graphic” “part two” of the original video released in 2007. The magazine claims Wack 100 may be willing to give the tape to either Ray J’s wife or Kanye West, Kardashian’s estranged husband. However, Kardashian insists that “it’s not true” a second video exists and that “[Wack] is just seeking fame and attention.”

Regarding the initial sex tape, Kardashian admits it’s “the one thing” she wished “didn’t exist.” So the idea of another video being released would truly be a nightmare for the reality star. “It’s a time in her life that she’d prefer not to relive,” an insider dishes. According to the outlet, the other parties involved, Ray J and West, are equally upset about the situation. The magazine describes West as “livid” while Ray J says the threats “ain’t cool.”

Does Kim Kardashian Actually Have Another Tape?

Rumors about another sex tape featuring Kim Kardashian and Ray J have been circulating for a minute now. Of course, it’d be nearly impossible to prove whether or not there’s actually another Kardashian sex tape out there. However, the likelihood that one would stay out of the public eye for over ten years seems rather unlikely.

Also, an attorney for Kardashian, Marty Singer, completely disregarded the possibility of the tape existing. Singer told Page Six, “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false.” Wack 100 responded to the statement, saying he’s in complete control of the tapes and threatened to expose Ray J. At this point, we’ll take the word of Kardashian’s lawyer (a source you can actually trust) over OK! or Wack 100’s statements.

Incorrect Coverage On The Kardashian Family

Another reason it’s hard to believe this story is OK! ‘s inaccurate history reporting on Kardashian family members. The tabloid once alleged Kris Jenner was planning a triple wedding for her daughters Kylie, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian. Gossip Cop quickly debunked the narrative after a rep outright denied the claims. When it comes to breaking Hollywood news, this tabloid is either behind the times or creating completely false stories.