Kim Kardashian Supposedly Planning To Elope With Pete Davidson In Australia, According To Sketchy Report

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson hearing wedding bells? One tabloid claims the reality star wants to make things official with her comedian beau on their upcoming Australian getaway. Let’s check in on Kardashian and Davidson’s whirlwind romance.

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson ‘Eloping To Oz’?

This week’s edition of New Idea reports Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are going down under later this year to film Davidson’s new comedy Wizards!. But sources say the couple has bigger plans for their trip than just shooting a movie. The article explains that after seven months of courtship, Kardashian and Davidson could be planning to tie the knot.

“From Kim’s perspective, fourth time’s the charm,” a snitch spills. “She and Pete are already deep in talks about the type of ceremony they’d like. It may look rushed to some, but that doesn’t bother them. This is the real deal.”

Are Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Talking About Marriage?

While this report is pure speculation, it’s not hard to see how the tabloid came up with this story. Kim Kardashian is no stranger to impulsive weddings. The mogul famously eloped in Vegas with Damon Thomas. And Davidson famously isn’t scared of commitment. Who can forget when he proposed to Ariana Grande after only two weeks of dating? The comedian even branded Kardashian’s name into his skin because he thought tattoos were just too impermanent. So, now that Davidson and Kardashian are getting serious, it isn’t far-fetched to assume they’ve talked about marriage.

But now, let’s talk about the reasons this story is unlikely. First of all, Kardashian is fresh out of her divorce from Kanye West. And since she has four young children at home, we seriously doubt she’s going to rush into another marriage. Furthermore, Davidson is going to Australia for work. We doubt he’s trying to work a wedding into his shooting schedule. But the real kicker of this story is that Davidson and Kardashian haven’t even announced an engagement. This whole premise seems wildly premature.

Then again, who knows? Maybe Kardashian and Davidson will surprise us with a romantic Aussie ceremony. But if we’re putting money on it, we’d bet that Kardashian isn’t going to come back from Australia as a married woman.

The Tabloid On Kim Kardashian

New Idea doesn’t have a great track sheet when it comes to Kim Kardashian. The outlet once reported the Skims founder was teaming up with Paris Hilton for a 6-part reality show. And then the magazine claimed Kardashian was caught flirting with David Beckham at a party, much to Victoria Beckham’s chagrin. So, given New Idea‘s unreliable reporting in the past, we’re seriously skeptical of anything the rag says about Kim Kardashian.

