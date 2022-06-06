Kim Kardashian Allegedly Furious With Kris Jenner For ‘Cashing In’ On Pete Davidson Relationship, Dubious Report Claims

Is Kim Kardashian at odds with her mom, Kris Jenner? One tabloid claims the reality star is tired of the businesswoman sticking her nose into her relationship with Pete Davidson. Let’s take a look at the charges.

‘Meddling Momager’ Kris ‘Driving Kim Crazy’?

A recent edition of Life & Style reports Kris Jenner wants to take Pete Davidson under her wing, but Kim Kardashian isn’t having it. Upon stepping away from Saturday Night Live, Davidson also parted ways with his management company, Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Sources say Jenner wants to cut a deal with Davidson, but Kardashian is warning her to back off.

“She got into a fight with Kris and basically told her to stop interfering in her relationship,” an insider dishes. “Kim doesn’t want to risk ruining things with Pete, especially as it’s still early days.” The tipster reminds readers that Jenner managed Kanye West while he and Kardashian were together, and sources say it when horribly wrong. “Giving Pete business advice is fine. He and Kim are very grateful for that,” the tipster asserts. “But signing an official contract is out of the question right now.”

Did Kim Kardashian Tell Kris Jenner To Butt Out?

This story is absolutely, positively false—let us explain. First, let’s dig out that claim about Jenner managing Kanye West. Back in 2018, rumors surfaced that Jenner had become both Kanye West’s and Travis Scott’s manager. But, at the time, Kylie Jenner responded to the reports by saying “this isn’t true,” and the whispers seemed to die out completely. So, no, it doesn’t seem like Kris Jenner was ever Kanye West’s manager, contrary to the outlet’s claim.

Furthermore, the Jenner-Kardashian family has firmly denied reports that she was taking on Davidson as a client. “Kris is not Pete’s manager,” a source close to Jenner reportedly told Us Weekly in mid-May. So, no, we don’t believe Jenner has any intention of interfering with Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship.

The Tabloid On Kim Kardashian

This is far from the first time Life & Style dropped the ball on a story about Kim Kardashian. Last year, the outlet claimed Kardashian was preparing to make lawyer Van Jones her next husband. Then the magazine reported Kardashian was actually calling off her divorce from Kanye West. And most recently, the publication alleged Kardashian was demanding full custody of her children and granting West supervised visitation only. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t a reputable source anywhere the Kardashian-Jenner clan is concerned.

