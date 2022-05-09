Kim Kardashian Allegedly Bragging About Pete Davidson Relationship, Obsessing Over Kanye West’s Reaction, Rumors Claim

Is Kim Kardashian rubbing her new romance with Pete Davidson in Kanye West‘s face? According to the tabloids, Kardashian wants her ex to know just how much better off she is without him. Here are the latest rumors in the Kardashian-West divorce saga.

Kim Calls Out Kanye For Being ‘Bad In Bed’?

Shortly after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went public with their relationship, the National Enquirer reported Kanye West was getting an earful from his ex-wife. “It’s only dawning on Kim now—as she’s having these incredible hookups with Pete—just how lousy Kanye was in that department,” a snitch whispered. “On one hand, she’s thrilled to have this guy rocking her world and making her feel so special. But she’s also furious with herself for wasting so many years of her life with a total dud.”

We immediately doubted the sincerity of these salacious claims. While we were sure that Kardashian and Davidson were enjoying each other’s company, we were certain that no one close to them would leak details about their sex life to this rag. And since Kardashian’s prime focus in separating from West has been protecting her children, we were confident that never intended to hurt West in any way by hooking up with Davidson.

Kardashian And West Making Each Other Jealous?

Then the Enquirer returned, this time reporting that West was hitting back at Kardashian with his own steamy fling. At the time, West had just struck up a romance with actress Julia Fox. And since the Uncut Gems star once worked as a dominatrix, the tipster revealed that she was keeping things exciting for West in the bedroom. And even though Kardashian was happy to be with Davidson, “that hasn’t stopped her from obsessing over Kanye and his new relationship. She’s just so competitive!” the source mused.

But we pointed out that Kardashian and Davidson were keeping things pretty low-key at the time this report was published. She was making it clear that she wanted to live her own life away from West, and it was obvious that she wasn’t trying to rub anything in his face. And since there was plenty of drama surrounding West and Kardashian’s split, we weren’t understanding why the tabloid felt the need to muddy the waters with these salacious rumors.

Kris Jenner Bragging About Pete Davidson?

But finally, the Enquirer revealed that if Kardashian wasn’t going to brag about her relationship with Davidson, her mom was going to do it for her. Apparently, Jenner was eating up all of the drama surrounding Kardashian’s love life since it was sure to make great material for their new reality show. “A lot of people are convinced Kris is secretly adding fuel to the fire by sending messages to Kanye through their mutual acquaintances about how happy Kim is now that he’s gone and she’s dating Pete,” an insider spilled.

Yet, we were struggling to see why Jenner would feel the need to provoke West. While the Kardashian-Jenner family certainly knows how to amp up the drama for the cameras, the tabloid was accusing Jenner of trying to meddle with the father of her grandchildren. Even the Kardashians have limits, and we’re sure this sort of behavior would be pushing them. Overall, the publication wasn’t helping anyone with these offensive, speculative reports.

