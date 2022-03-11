Kim Kardashian Slammed For Allegedly Stealing Pete Davidson From Another Celebrity

Was Pete Davidson spoken for when Kim Kardashian set her sights on him? One tabloid claims the SNL comic was already seeing someone when he first hit it off with the Skims founder. Here’s what we know about the early days of Kardashian and Davidson’s romance.

Pete Davidson Left Another Celebrity For Kim Kardashian?

The National Enquirer reports Kim Kardashian wasn’t the only woman to catch Davidson’s eye last fall. Apparently, when Kardashian entered the picture, Davidson was already seeing actress Kaley Cuoco. While Davidson and Cuoco never confirmed their relationship while filming their romantic comedy Meet Cute last August, there was plenty of speculation surrounding the two.

“Pete and Kaley would disappear for hours in her trailer,” an insider spills to the tabloid. “It was obvious to everyone that they were super close. Let’s just say that when Pete left Kaley’s trailer you could tell by looking at his pants how excited he was!” But the sources say Cuoco was old news as soon as Kardashian hit the scene in October.

Kim Kardashian Won The ‘Dating Game’?

We aren’t buying this story. First of all, there’s never been any substantial evidence to suggest Davidson and Cuoco were ever dating. Sources told E! News last summer that Cuoco and Davidson had developed a close friendship. Setting aside crass rumors from so-called “insiders,” we have no reason to believe things ever moved beyond that. Not to mention, Cuoco hadn’t even announced her divorce from husband Karl Cook until after she and Davidson had wrapped filming Meet Cute. From the timeline alone, any kind of romance between Cuoco and Davidson just seems unlikely.

And in more recent news, Cuoco seems to be in support of her old co-star’s relationship with Kim Kardashian. Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West recently released his music video for “Eazy”—an animated feature that depicted a Davidson-look-alike in a series of violent scenarios—and the internet was shocked to say the least. Filmmaker James Gunn was one of the many people that stepped up to defend Davidson. “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect,” Gunn tweeted.

Kim Kardashian herself liked Gunn’s tweet, and Cuoco commented on the post, “Facts.” We doubt Cuoco would so casually show her support for Davidson if they had just gone through a messy breakup. As far as we know, Cuoco and Davidson have been friendly this whole time and nothing more. But it’s clear that Davidson’s love life is dramatic enough at the moment without inserting these salacious rumors into the mix.

The Tabloid On Kim Kardashian

Of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention the National Enquirer‘s past reporting on Kim Kardashian and her family. Not long ago, the outlet reported Kim Kardashian was bragging about her hookups with Pete Davidson to make Kanye West jealous. Then the magazine claimed Kardashian was trying to push West into a psych ward. And more recently, the publication alleged Kris Jenner was bragging to West about how happy Kardashian was with Davidson. Obviously, the Enquirer has proven itself unreliable anywhere Kim Kardashian is concerned.

