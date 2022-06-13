Dubious Insider Says Kim Kardashian’s Supposedly Secretly Fed Up With Pete Davidson

Is Kim Kardashian about to kick Pete Davidson to the curb? One report says she’s fed up with the Saturday Night Live star and is only staying with him to keep up appearances. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Kim & Pete Putting On An Act’

Per Us Weekly, Kardashian and Davidson’s romance is only for the cameras. Their whirlwind romance has apparently cooled off considerably. “They’re having some problems,” a source says, arguing that failing to coordinate their schedules could prove fatal for the couple.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Supposedly Joining ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise, Why Co-Stars May Not Be Happy About It

“Pete’s career is skyrocketing, while Kim has already been at the peak of her career for a long time,” an insider explains. Kardashian also supposedly doesn’t like Davidson’s sloppier habits now that the honeymoon phase is over. The source says, “He’s messy and disorganized and that annoys her… Kim’s just now picking up on certain things she didn’t before.”

Meanwhile, another anonymous source says Kardashian and Davidson are actually doing great. “They’re very secure with their relationship,” this source concludes. They “have even talked about moving in together.”

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Breaking Up?

It’s pretty common for tabloids to hedge their bets, but it’s seldom this blatant. A new testimonial is shoehorned in at the end of this story completely negating both the headline and everything else. It reads like a last-ditch effort to appear legitimate. This is a bait-and-switch story that pulls the rug out at the last minute.

It’s hard to have an inside scoop on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian when they both live such public lives. This very week, Kardashian revealed on Instagram that Davidson “passed the content taking boyfriend test” after he snapped a bikini pic. Clearly, they don’t have any trouble coordinating trips to the beach.

The whole crux of this story is absurd as well. Kardashian was extremely busy when she hosted Saturday Night Live eight months ago, while Davidson was busy with both the show and his burgeoning film career. This romance was born into chaotic schedules, yet they’re still together. This story is a load of hooey.

Rough Track Record

Just one week ago, this very outlet claimed Kim Kardashian was solely responsible for Pete Davidson leaving SNL. Rumors have persisted for years now about Davidson leaving, and his successful film career meant an exit was only a matter of time.

Us Weekly also announced Kardashian was trapped in divorce hell. While her divorce has been rocky, her romance with Davidson proves she’s still living life to the fullest. All these stories prove this is not a great source for Kardashian news. Stick to her Instagram.

