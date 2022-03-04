Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner Allegedly Planning To Put Kanye West In A Conservatorship Over Pete Davidson Feud, Unverified Report Says

Are Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner considering placing Kanye West under a conservatorship? One tabloid claims Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson has sent West over the edge. Here’s the latest gossip about West and Kardashian’s divorce.

Kim Kardashian To ‘ Seek Complete Control’ Of Kanye West’s Life?

The latest edition of In Touch delivers the shocking revelation that Kim Kardashian may decide to place Kanye West under a conservatorship. It’s no secret that Kardashian’s estranged husband had made quite the spectacle out of his personal life over the last few months. The rapper has been airing his frustrations on social media and threatening Kardashian’s new beau Pete Davidson in his songs. But sources say Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner are especially concerned with West’s behavior given his history with mental illness.

“Kim and Kris have tried reasoning with him, but he’s at the point where he fights back when people accuse him of being off his meds,” an insider dishes. “A conservatorship may be the best route to take… Kim and Kanye’s divorce still isn’t final, so she can apply for conservatorship.” And Kardashian is going to need her mother’s help when it comes to handling West’s money.

“[Jenner would] be delighted to help with Kanye’s finances,” the snitch muses. “His spending has been out of control! He bought Julia Fox a roomful of clothes on their first date. With a conservatorship in place, Kim and Kris could monitor his every action. After all, more money in Kanye’s pockets means more money in theirs.” But a Kardashian conservatorship is likely the last thing West wants. “Kanye could be trapped in Kardashian prison for years to come,” the source concludes.

Kanye West Headed For Conservatorship?

We aren’t buying this story. While we’re sure Kim Kardashian still wants the best for West’s health, we doubt she’d go as far as to take control of his life. Besides, she made it clear that she wants to live her own life away from her estranged husband. The tabloid completely failed to mention that Kardashian filed a request to be legally declared single. Given that move, we doubt she’s trying to further entangle herself legally with Kanye West. Far worse than that evidence, however, is the fact that West looks to have completely torched any remaining hopes of civility by releasing a music video about burying Pete Davidson in a grave. The shocking spectacle will no doubt further solidify Kardashian’s push to escape the rapper.

Besides, the outlet not-so-subtly implies that Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner would file for conservatorship over West to get ahold of his fortune. Not only is that notion extremely offensive, but it’s a severe violation of conservatorship law — as we saw in Britney Spears’ battle to end her own conservatorship. We just can’t trust any source that would gossip about Kardashian and her family so salaciously.

The Outlet On The Kardashians

Notably, In Touch has proven itself untrustworthy when it comes to Kim Kardashian and her famous family. Last year, the outlet reported Kardashian was calling off her and West’s divorce “for the money.” Then the magazine claimed Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian were planning competing weddings. And finally, the publication alleged West was raging at Kim Kardashian over her request to be legally single. Obviously, In Touch isn’t the most reliable when it comes to the Kardashian family.

